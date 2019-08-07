Amynta's PDP Group Partners with Dealerware

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealerware has become an approved vendor of PDP Group, a subsidiary of The Amynta Group. Dealerware offers a connected fleet management platform for the modern retailer. PDP, as one of the leading providers of specialized insurance services and title administration solutions to dealerships, lenders and manufacturers, will partner with Dealerware to offer their leading fleet management services to the automotive space.

Dealerware has developed the first fully digital and fully mobile fleet management platform exclusively for retail automotive operations. By incorporating mobile technology and vehicle telematics, as well as integrating with ecosystem partners, Dealerware is streamlining program compliance and making dealerships more profitable.

"PDP is dedicated to providing the highest level of program management," said Shawn Ellis, President of PDP Group. "Dealerware's proven expertise in fleet management makes them a valuable and welcomed addition to our approved vendor program. We are pleased to have them as a partner and will work closely with them as we continue to deliver value added services to our customers."

Dealerware's platform helps automotive dealerships manage their rental and courtesy vehicle fleet. The system enables dealerships to track who has the vehicle, vehicle mileage, maintenance and other informatics. The Dealerware Dashboard provides direct insight into fleet utilization and allows for tracking of critical metrics. The Dealerware App also allows service advisors to quickly collect customer information, process payments and complete contracts, all via a mobile device.

"Dealerware delivers what modern automotive retailers need most, the ability to maintain or increase profits through fixed operations. Our platform delivers automation and digitalization using a customer-centric approach," said Russell Lemmer, President and Chief Product Officer of Dealerware. "We are excited to partner with PDP, bringing those assets to more manufacturers and dealers as they move into the new era of fleet management."

About Dealerware

Dealerware is fleet management for the modern retailer. Dealerware streamlines the difficult-to-master task of fleet management at automotive dealerships, whether they need to better manage loaner car operations, subscription programs or even hybrids of each. By taking a mobile-first, connected approach, Dealerware streamlines the difficult-to-master task of fleet management and can decrease contract time, increase customer satisfaction scores and save dealers hundreds-of- thousands of dollars a year by recouping costs and maximizing program efficiency. Today, Dealerware is managing tens-of-thousands of vehicles for hundreds of dealerships; working with 9 of the top 10 public auto groups and more than 20 OEM brands. For more information, please visit dealerware.com.





About Amynta and PDP Group

The Amynta Group is one of the leading insurance distribution and services companies with over $1.8 billion in generated premium and 1,900 associates across North America, Europe and Australia. Amynta operates in three primary segments: Managing General Agencies, Warranty, and Specialty Risk. An independent, customer-centered, and underwriting-focused company, Amynta is recognized for serving leading carriers, wholesalers and retail agencies with innovative insurance solutions. PDP Group, a subsidiary of The Amynta Group, provides specialized insurance services and title administration solutions to dealerships, lenders and manufacturers. PDP Group is built on the strength of partnerships and an unfailing willingness to curate and create solutions that help businesses optimize operations, minimize risk, and provide outstanding customer service.

SOURCE Dealerware