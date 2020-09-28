Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) - Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2029

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is a motor neuron degenerative disease which affects both upper motor neurons (UMN) and lower motor neurons (LMN).It is a progressive disease, with patients becoming increasingly dependent on carers and physicians as time from onset increases, and ultimately, it is fatal.



ALS can be split into two origins, hereditary - which is known as FALS (Familial ALS) or idiopathic - known as SALS (sporadic ALS).



ALS current treatment includes only two disease-modifying drugs: Sanofi's Rilutek (riluzole) and Mitsubishi Tanabe's Radicava/Radicut (edaravone).Two reformulations of riluzole were approved recently: ITF Pharma's Tiglutik (riluzole oral suspension) in 2018 and Aquestive Therapeutics' Exservan (riluzole oral film) in 2019.



Both reformulations address problems of advanced-stage ALS patients who have difficulty in swallowing (dysphagia). Tiglutik is the first liquid formulation of riluzole to launch in the market; it can also be administrated via percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy tubes (PEG-tubes), while Exservan is a thin oral film that dissolves on the tongue without the need of any muscle action.



the analyst estimates that sales of drugs in the ALS market were approximately $282M in 2019 in the 8MM.The US was the largest market, with sales of $197M, representing 70% of all sales from the 8MM.



The highest-selling drug in the market was Mitsubishi's Radicava (edaravone), a free radical scavenger, which generated sales of $162M in the 8MM in 2019.



Global sales in the ALS market are expected to grow to $1.04B by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.9%.



- Currently, the only treatment options for ALS are Rilutek (8MM) and Radicava/Radicut (US, Japan, and Canada), neither of which can stop nor significantly slow the progression of the disease. At best, these drugs may increase a patient's life span by up to six months.

- the analyst anticipates that nine late stage pipeline drugs will launch over the forecast period. These drugs will be used as adjunctive therapies to Rilutek, Tiglutik, Exservan, and Radicava. They aim to address some of the longstanding clinical unmet needs and are expected to be the main driver of growth in the ALS market across the 8MM.

- Biogen's BIIB067 (tofersen) antisense therapy is forecast to be a major player in the ALS market; due to its high ACOT despite its limited patient pool.

- There are few therapies in the pipeline that aim at addressing major unmet needs, they will all have to translate promising Phase II results into Phase III successes, which KOLs have stated has been a stumbling block for previous therapies.

- Opportunities are expected for pharmaceutical companies to develop drugs which have novel MOAs; which are potential curative agents, or extend patient survival more than the current SOC.



- What are the key ALS treatments in 2019?

- When will the late stage pipeline products launch, and how will it affect drug sales and the overall ALS market in the 8MM?

- Which unmet needs will remain unaddressed in the forecast period and what opportunities remain for pharmaceutical companies?



- Overview of ALS, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

- Annualized ALS therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns in two patient segments (familial and sporadic) forecast from 2019 to 2029.

- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the ALS therapeutics market

- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for ALS therapy. The most promising candidates in Phase IIb and Phase III development are profiled.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global ALS therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global ALS therapeutics market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global ALS therapeutics market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analysing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.



