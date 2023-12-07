Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market size to grow by USD 663.7 million from 2023 to 2028, North America to account for 42% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market is expected to grow by USD 663.7 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 12.79% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by Type (Intravenous and Oral), Distribution Channel (Hospital pharmacies, Retail pharmacies, and Online pharmacies), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to account for 42% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Due to prominent companies like Pfizer, Sangamo Therapeutics, and Celgene, the US leads the North American market for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market 2024-2028

Company Profile:

AB Science SA, Alkem Laboratories Ltd., Apotex Inc., Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., Biogen Inc., Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., CORESTEM Inc., Cytokinetics Inc., Denali Therapeutics Inc., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Italfarmaco Holding SPA, Medindia Health, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Revalesio Corp., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Treeway BV

Denali Therapeutics Inc.: The company offers amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment that aims to slow disease progression, including advancing clinical trials of investigational eIF2B activator treatment DNL343.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the intravenous segment will be significant during the forecast period. One of the major growth factors of this market is the boost in the majority of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2018 to 2022"- Technavio

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market: Driver & Trend:

An increase in the incidence and prevalence of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is notably driving the market growth. The incidence of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is on the rise. ALS is a progressive and fatal neuromuscular condition with no cure presently available.

An increase in the aging population is an emerging trend shaping the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market between 2023 and 2028.

Precise estimation of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market vendors.

