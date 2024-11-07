Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market to Grow by USD 663.7 Million from 2024-2028, as Rising Incidence Drives Demand with AI Redefining Market Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market size is estimated to grow by USD 663.7 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.79% during the forecast period. Increase in incidence and prevalence of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is driving market growth, with a trend towards increase in aging population. However, high cost of treatment poses a challenge. Key market players include AB Science SA, Alkem Laboratories Ltd., Apotex Inc., Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., Biogen Inc., Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., CORESTEM Inc., Cytokinetics Inc., Denali Therapeutics Inc., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Italfarmaco Holding SPA, Medindia Health, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Revalesio Corp., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Treeway BV.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market 2024-2028

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.79% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 663.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.48 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Key companies profiled AB Science SA, Alkem Laboratories Ltd., Apotex Inc., Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., Biogen Inc., Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., CORESTEM Inc., Cytokinetics Inc., Denali Therapeutics Inc., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Italfarmaco Holding SPA, Medindia Health, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Revalesio Corp., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Treeway BV

Market Driver

The global aging population is on the rise, with the proportion of individuals over 60 years expected to nearly double from 12% to 22% between 2015 and 2050, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). This demographic shift increases the risk of developing neurological disorders, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), which is more common in the elderly. In Sub-Saharan Africa, degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease are the most common neurological disorders reported. Consequently, the increasing elderly population will drive the growth of the global ALS treatment market during the forecast period.

The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) treatment market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing awareness about this neurodegenerative disorder, affecting the central nervous system and leading to the degeneration of voluntary muscles. The market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online providers. The geriatric population, with a higher incidence rate, is a key target. Ursodoxicoltaurine is a popular drug therapy, but infection rates remain a concern. The market is dominated by sporadic and familial types, with men and women equally affected. Stationary lifestyle and less awareness contribute to insubstantial treatment options. Immunosuppressants and reimbursement scenarios are critical factors in the healthcare expenditure. NeuroSense Therapeutics' new drug, targeting gene mutation and Glutamate, has secured seed funding, offering hope for ALS patients. Medical technology advances include ALS drugs, physical therapy, speech therapy, and stem cell therapies. The market faces challenges due to expensive treatment and healthcare infrastructure limitations.

Market Challenges

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is a neurological disorder affecting nerve cells responsible for voluntary muscle movement. Individuals with ALS face challenges in swallowing and chewing food, increasing the risk of choking. The FDA has approved two medications, Radicava and Rilutek, for ALS treatment. Radicava costs around USD1,000 per infusion, with an annual treatment cost of approximately USD146,000 . Rilutek costs up to USD12,000 per year. Physical therapies to improve flexibility and strength cost between USD50 and USD350 per session. Tracheostomy, a surgical procedure to create a breathing hole, can cost up to USD150,000 , while invasive ventilation ranges from USD150,000 to USD330,000 per year. High treatment costs may hinder the growth of the global ALS treatment market.

per infusion, with an annual treatment cost of approximately . Rilutek costs up to per year. Physical therapies to improve flexibility and strength cost between and per session. Tracheostomy, a surgical procedure to create a breathing hole, can cost up to , while invasive ventilation ranges from to per year. High treatment costs may hinder the growth of the global ALS treatment market. The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) treatment market faces challenges in various sectors. Hospital and retail pharmacies struggle with ensuring consistent supply of ALS drugs due to high demand and limited availability. Ursodoxicoltaurine, a potential ALS treatment, requires more awareness among healthcare providers and the geriatric population due to its insubstantial use. The incidence rate of ALS, a neurodegenerative disorder affecting the central nervous system and causing voluntary muscle weakness, is increasing, putting pressure on expensive treatment options. The sporadic and familial types of ALS affect both men and women, and the stationary lifestyle of patients increases infection rates. Immunosuppressants used in ALS treatment have a complex reimbursement scenario, adding to healthcare expenditure. NeuroSense Therapeutics is working on a new drug, with seed funding in genetics and biomarkers, to address the lack of effective treatments for ALS. ALS drugs require specialized healthcare infrastructure, and physical therapy, speech therapy, and stem cell therapies are essential components of treatment. The less awareness about ALS and its symptoms hampers early diagnosis and effective treatment. The expensive treatment and insubstantial treatment options call for innovative medical technology solutions to improve patient care.

Segment Overview

This amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Intravenous

1.2 Oral Distribution Channel 2.1 Hospital pharmacies

2.2 Retail pharmacies

2.3 Online pharmacies Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Intravenous- The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) treatment market is experiencing growth due to the rising prevalence of this neurological disorder. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 5.2 cases per 100,000 people in the US have ALS, amounting to 16,583 identified cases in 2021. Annually, around 30,000 new cases are diagnosed in the US. With most cases being sporadic and 5%-10% being familial, a significant portion involves a mutation of the SOD1 gene. Despite the availability of treatments, such as Riluzole and Edaravone, the market growth is expected to decelerate due to modest improvements and the inconvenience of infusion therapy for immobile patients on ventilation. Consequently, the intravenous segment of the global ALS treatment market is anticipated to expand during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects nerve cells in the central nervous system, leading to the degeneration and death of motor neurons. This condition results in the loss of the ability to control voluntary muscles, eventually leading to respiratory failure. The disease can be inherited genetically or occur sporadically, with a higher incidence rate in men than women. The cause of ALS is not fully understood, but research suggests a possible link to gene mutations and environmental factors. ALS affects the population of all ages, but the geriatric population is more susceptible. The disease can lead to infection rates due to weakened immune systems and difficulty in swallowing and breathing. Hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online providers play a crucial role in providing drug therapies to manage the symptoms of ALS. Ursodicotaurine is one of the drug therapies used to treat ALS. The high cost of treatment and the stationary lifestyle required by patients make it a challenging condition to manage. Awareness about ALS is increasing, leading to more research and development of new treatments. However, the current treatments are expensive, and access to them can be a challenge for many patients. The disease affects both men and women, and its cause is still not fully understood, making it a complex and challenging condition to treat.

Market Research Overview

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects nerve cells in the central nervous system, leading to the degeneration and death of motor neurons. This condition results in the loss of ability to control voluntary muscles, leading to respiratory failure and eventual death. ALS can be inherited genetically or occur sporadically, with men and women affected equally. The disease often affects the geriatric population and those with a stationary lifestyle. The incidence rate of ALS is low, with less awareness and insubstantial treatment options contributing to high healthcare expenditure. Medical technology offers various treatments, including medication such as Ursodoxicoltaurine, physical therapy, speech therapy, and stem cell therapies. Hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online providers are key distribution channels for ALS medications. The reimbursement scenario for ALS drugs is complex, with healthcare infrastructure playing a crucial role in ensuring access to treatment. Neurodegenerative disorders like ALS are characterized by the death of nerve cells, leading to muscle weakness and wasting. The disease progression is rapid, and there is currently no cure. Factors such as gene mutation, glutamate toxicity, and infection rates contribute to the development of ALS. Drug therapies, immunosuppressants, and biomarkers are being explored to improve the understanding and treatment of this debilitating condition. Companies like NeuroSense Therapeutics are focusing on developing new drugs and technologies to address the unmet medical need in ALS.

