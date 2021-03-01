Amyris Acquiring Costa Brazil Clean Beauty Brand - Francisco Costa To Join Amyris As Chief Creative Officer

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Costa Brazil. Amyris is accelerating its growth and market leadership in clean beauty with the addition of Costa Brazil to its family of consumer brands, including Biossance®, Pipette®, Rose Inc., JVN, and Terasana.

Co-founded by Francisco Costa and Michele Levy, Costa Brazil is a clean luxury beauty and wellness brand inspired by the rich, natural essence of Mr. Costa's home country of Brazil. Amyris plans to leverage its science platform and fermentation technology to develop and scale Costa Brazil products. All products are made from pure, potent, enriching ingredients, sustainably sourced from the Amazon, and activated using the latest technologies. By sourcing Costa Brazil ingredients from the Amazon in a sustainable way and applying the science of biotechnology, Amyris will continue to support the local communities where these ingredients are found.

"My vision for Costa Brazil has always been to create a brand where beauty is inseparable from the health of the earth," commented Mr. Costa. "Amyris will be able to help execute this vision through its innovative science and research. There is no other company that has the same level of commitment to clean formulation, social responsibility, ethical sourcing and performance. Amyris puts the needs of customers and of the planet at the forefront, and I'm excited to be part of the transformation they are bringing to the beauty industry."

With the acquisition of Costa Brazil, Amyris will appoint Francisco Costa as Chief Creative Officer of the company.

"We are very excited to be adding to our portfolio a truly differentiated offering," said John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amyris. "We welcome Francisco, whose successful track record at Calvin Klein, launch of Costa Brazil, together with his own creative talents, will help us accelerate the transition of the beauty industry to a science-backed business that delivers sustainability without compromise to performance. The Costa Brazil brand is loved by its consumers, and the addition of Mr. Costa to our company will deepen that authentic connection between Amyris brands and our consumers. We are experiencing a consumer "Supercycle" in beauty driven by consumer demand for healthy skin and a focus on clean, sustainably sourced ingredients that deliver the best performance for consumers and our planet. Amyris's clean beauty consumer business continues its recent trajectory of more than doubling revenue versus the same period last year."

A definitive agreement is expected to be signed by the end of March and, subject to customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close at that same time.

About Costa Brazil

Costa Brazil's mission is to create products that are beneficial to the body and the spirit - as well as the earth. Following Creative Director Francisco Costa's departure from Calvin Klein in 2016, Costa returned to his homeland of Brazil to explore the natural splendor of the Amazon rainforest. Local healing rituals and the untapped wealth of curative native ingredients instilled in him a new sense of discovery and a deep understanding of the urgent need for conservation. The result is Costa Brazil, an eco-beneficial beauty and wellness brand that combines the raw power of the natural world with Costa's unparalleled eye for beauty. At the core of Costa Brazil's skincare rituals is an exclusive Jungle Complex consisting of mineral-rich Kaya, antioxidant-packed Cacay and sacred, soothing Breu resin. Costa Brazil's products are made from potent, enriching ingredients found deep within the Amazon rainforest, and created responsibly with the help of local cooperatives and scientists, in the hopes of nourishing the body, as well as the Earth. An avid environmentalist, Costa serves on the board of Conservation International, a non-profit organization devoted to protecting nature. Since its launch in December 2018, Costa Brazil has partnered with CI, and continues to work with them to protect and sustain the Amazon and support its indigenous population.

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance® clean beauty skincare, Pipette® clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.amyris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding Amyris's plans to accelerate its market leadership and growing portfolio of clean beauty brands with the acquisition of Costa Brazil; Amyris's plans to leverage its science platform and fermentation technology to develop and scale Costa Brazil products and its plans to source ingredients from the Amazon in a sustainable way to support the commerce of local communities; Amyris's expectation of accelerating the transition of the beauty industry to a science-backed business that delivers sustainability without compromise to performance; and Amyris's expectation that Costa Brazil and other new brands will be accretive to the company's growth. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to successfully acquiring and integrating the Costa Brazil brand and Francisco Costa as Chief Creative Officer; potential delays or failures in development, production, regulatory approval and commercialization of products, risks related to Amyris's reliance on third parties (including in the supply chain), Amyris's liquidity and ability to fund operating and capital expenses, and other risks detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, No Compromise, Biossance, Pipette, and Purecane are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

SOURCE Amyris, Inc.

