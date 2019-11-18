Amyris Advances to Regulatory Stage with Another Significant Health & Nutrition Molecule

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq:AMRS), a leader in the development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Health & Wellness, Clean Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets, today announced that it is moving into the regulatory stage with a new, undisclosed health and nutrition molecule. Amyris has proven its capability to produce health and nutrition molecules at commercial scale with three others; artemisinin, vitamin E and, most recently, Reb M. Amyris developed a process for this ingredient that enables the highest purity at the lowest cost and has now successfully manufactured material via large scale fermentation. The company plans to submit formal regulatory filings for this ingredient (currently not being named due to partner's requirements) where required for rapid approval and market entry during the first half of 2020.

"Our ability to speed time to market at lower cost and with better purity is why the leading companies continue to rely on Amyris," said John Melo, Amyris President and CEO. "This molecule serving a large market in the health and nutrition space, is another example of our development success and we are pleased to be readying it for regulatory approval. We are pleased with our continued delivery momentum in the fourth quarter and the potential of 2020 delivering a record year for new product launches and for the health and nutrition business becoming our largest revenue activity. We are very excited about the continued potential of synthetic biology to deliver a significant impact in making the world healthier one molecule at a time and our transition to profitable growth."

About Amyris

Amyris is the integrated renewable products company that is enabling the world's leading brands to achieve sustainable growth. Amyris applies its innovative bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules and produce specialty ingredients and consumer products. The company is delivering its No Compromise® products and services across a number of markets, including specialty and performance chemicals, flavors and fragrances, cosmetics ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. More information about the company is available at www.amyris.com.

