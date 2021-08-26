Amyris And Jonathan Van Ness Launch JVN Hair A Transformation In Clean Hair Products

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company in Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced the launch of JVN™, a clean hair products brand. Today's launch is the third of three highly anticipated brand launches Amyris is introducing to the market this summer.

The JVN haircare line is a collaboration between Amyris and Jonathan Van Ness: hair stylist, Emmy-nominated television personality, New York Times best-selling author and podcaster. The JVN line sees all beauty, serves all beauty and honors the uniqueness of each person. The JVN collection features four accessibly priced, best performing in category product families that are silicone-free, color-safe, sulfate-free, cruelty-free, and vegan: Nurture, for hair that deserves extra moisture; Undamage, for hair that is stressed or overtreated, Embody, for fine hair with big dreams; and Complete, for hair that is ready to style.

Amyris has been at the forefront of leveraging its Lab-to-Market™ biotechnology platform and ingredients portfolio into building trustworthy clean beauty consumer brands. JVN formulas are built around Amyris invented Hemisqualane. This Amyris molecule penetrates the hair shaft, providing weightless nourishment that makes hair more manageable while reducing frizz and preserving color. It is an effective, clean, superior product to silicone in haircare that adds softness, slip, shine, and bounce to hair without compromising long-term hair health: a real revolution in caring for your hair without harm to our planet.

"I am so full of gratitude to be able to finally share a lifetime passion project, JVN, and to be teaming up with Amyris on the creation of these amazing products. I am exceptionally proud to say that JVN is truly for everyone – it is effective for all hair types, while still being sustainable for our gorgeous earth," said Jonathan Van Ness, Founder.

"Haircare is the fastest growing category in beauty, and Jonathan's beauty and haircare expertise, combined with his passion for inclusivity and sustainability, makes him an ideal partner for a premier clean beauty brand like JVN," said John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amyris. "We believe everyone should have access to effective, clean and sustainable hair care products. This is the third new clean beauty consumer brand we're launching this month which further fuels continued growth momentum in the second half of this year. The retail launch orders for JVN hair exceed the first full year of Biossance's revenue indicating amazing interest for what has the potential to be the leading clean hair care brand."

Sustainability is at the core of the brand's approach to clean ingredients, formulations, and packaging, prioritizing recyclable materials like aluminum and glass and a commitment to become 100% plastic-free by 2025. Each formula contains ingredients selected on the basis of positive impact on hair and skin health and low impact on the environment, specifically aquatic ecosystems.

Sign-up information on the launch as well as a giveaway of the entire collection and more is now live on JVNhair.com. JVN is available at JVNhair.com and Sephora.com beginning on August 31, 2021, and in select Sephora stores on September 17, 2021.

About JVN

JVN is a new line from hair stylist Jonathan Van Ness rooted in truly effective haircare. Clinically proven ingredients, including Amyris' hero ingredient Hemisqualane help to improve your hair instantly and over time, made with you and the planet in mind. JVN is a haircare line that sees all beauty, serves all beauty, and honors the uniqueness in each of us, so "Come As You Are."TM For more information, visit JVNhair.com and @JVNhair on Instagram and TikTok.

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 20,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 300 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own and operate a family of consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance® clean beauty skincare, Pipette® clean baby skincare, Rose Inc.TM, Terasana® and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit http://www.amyris.com.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, Biossance, Come As You Are, JVN, Lab-to-Market, No Compromise, Pipette, Purecane, Rose Inc., and Terasana are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding Amyris' expectations that the recent launch of its new brands contribute to continued growth momentum in the second half of the year and Amyris' expectations that strong JVN retail launch orders indicate amazing interest in the brand and potential to be the leading clean hair care brand. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to any delays or failures in the successful launch of a clean hair care brand; potential delays or failures in development, production, regulatory approval and commercialization of products, risks related to Amyris' reliance on third parties; Amyris' liquidity and ability to fund operating and capital expenses; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

