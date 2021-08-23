Amyris And Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Rose Inc. Brand Launches Its First Collection Of Beauty Products

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health, Beauty and Wellness markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced the launch of Rose Inc., a clean color cosmetics brand. Today's launch is the second of three highly anticipated brand launches Amyris is introducing to the market this summer.

Amyris and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Rose Inc. brand is launching its first collection, the Modern Essentials collection. The brand will build on the success of Ms. Huntington-Whiteley's digital community, Rose Inc. which brings together beauty professionals and conscious beauty enthusiasts.

Rose Inc.'s products are multi-faceted: effortless and effective, clean and clinically proven, sensual and sustainable. Its non-comedogenic formulas are developed with proprietary bioengineered and sustainably sourced ingredients, including Squalane, Amyris' pure, sustainable and plant-derived moisturizer that adds weightless hydration, and Hemisqualane, Amyris' sustainable and naturally derived alternative to fluid silicones and cyclomethicone. Committed to vegan and cruelty-free products, the Modern Essentials collection includes the Softlight Luminous Hydrating Concealer, Lip Sculpt Enriched Amplifying Color, Brow Renew Enriched Shaping Gel, Blush Divine Radiant Lip & Cheek Color, Radiant Reveal Brightening Serum and Skin Resolution Clarifying Toner.

"After working closely with high-profile makeup artists for over a decade, we launched Rose Inc. as a way to indulge my quest for the best ingredients, formulas and packaging available — and I found them in working with Amyris," said Huntington-Whiteley, Founder and Chief Creative Officer. "I couldn't find other brands that unite them all in one collection. From efficacy to ethics, Rose Inc. represents everything that's important to me in color cosmetics and skincare."

Amyris has been at the forefront of leveraging its Lab-to-MarketTM biotechnology platform and ingredients portfolio into building trustworthy clean beauty consumer brands. "Applying Amyris' technology and unique ingredients to color was a next logical step," said Caroline Hadfield, Rose Inc.'s CEO. "It was evident early on that Rosie, Amyris and I share a vision to set the new standard for ethical, best performing and sustainable color cosmetics and skincare, and we've been able to bring that to life in the Amyris laboratories. We have high expectations for the Rose Inc brand and we're off to one of the best starts of any Amyris clean beauty brand."

Registration for exclusive purchasing in the United States is now open on RoseInc.com, where the collection will be available to registered members from August 24 to August 26.

Beginning August 27, Rose Inc will be available globally, in the United States: Sephora, Sephora.com, RoseInc.com (8/27), Canada: Sephora, Sephora.com (8/27), United Kingdom: Space NK, SpaceNK.com (8/27), and Australia: Mecca, Mecca.com (9/28)

About Rose Inc.

Rose Inc is a leading-edge color cosmetics and skincare brand. We are about Beauty in Being. Rose Inc. unites efficacy and ethics in formulas charged by proprietary bioengineered botanicals and safe sustainably sourced ingredients. The result is equal parts effortless and effective. Clean and clinically proven. Sensual and sustainable. For more information, visit RoseInc.com and @RoseInc on Instagram and TikTok.

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 20,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 300 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own and operate a family of consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance® clean beauty skincare, Pipette® clean baby skincare, TerasanaTM and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit http://www.amyris.com.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, No Compromise, Biossance, Pipette, Terasana, Purecane and Lab-to-Market are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding Amyris' high expectations for the Rose Inc. brand, and Amyris' expectations of building on the success of Rose Inc.'s digital community. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to any delays or failures in the successful launch of a clean skincare brand; potential delays or failures in development, production, regulatory approval and commercialization of products, risks related to Amyris' reliance on third parties; Amyris' liquidity and ability to fund operating and capital expenses; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

