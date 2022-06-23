AMYRIS BARRA BONITA FERMENTATION PLANT BEGINS INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world's transition to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market™ technology platform today announced that it has successfully started fermentation at its new precision fermentation plant in Barra Bonita, Brazil.

The greenfield site at Barra Bonita establishes Amyris as the leading manufacturer of highly engineered organisms at industrial scale. The first of its kind precision fermentation plant is a strategic investment made to meet rapidly growing demand for clean, sustainable, chemistry-based products for the beauty, personal care, health and wellness markets.

The plant consists of five precision fermentation "mini-factories" capable of concurrently producing all 13 of Amyris' molecules currently in the market as well as future bio-fermented products. The plant's capacity is fully committed through the end of 2023 with the production of natural vanillin, sugarcane-based Reb M, squalane, squalene, hemisqualene and patchouli along with other molecules. The plant will allow Amyris to more efficiently meet demand from its ingredient customers after several years of operating under third-party capacity supply constraints.

"The commissioning and start-up of our Barra Bonita facility is a significant milestone for Amyris. I am very proud of the team that has engineered and constructed our new plant in record time and during an unprecedented pandemic," said Eduardo Alvarez, Chief Operating Officer of Amyris. "Our team has delivered the world's leading precision fermentation facility for producing natural products using highly engineered organisms. Over 800 people have played an important role in the successful execution of this project. We are very pleased to be operating this state-of-the-art in-house manufacturing facility enabling us to more efficiently respond to customer demand in the future."

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a leading synthetic biotechnology company, transitioning the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets to sustainable ingredients through fermentation and the company's proprietary Lab-to-Market™ technology platform. This Amyris platform leverages state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence, enabling the company to rapidly bring new innovation to market at commercial scale. Amyris ingredients are included in over 20,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 300 million consumers. Amyris also owns and operates a family of consumer brands that is constantly evolving to meet the growing demand for sustainable, effective and accessible products. For more information, please visit http://www.amyris.com.

Amyris, the Amyris logo and Lab-to-Market are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding future events, such as Amyris' ability to meet growing customer demand through its new Barra Bonita plant and Amyris' expectation regarding production capacity and commitments through 2023. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to Amyris' liquidity and ability to fund operating and capital expenses, risks related to its financing activities, risks related to potential delays or failures in completing and integrating planned acquisitions, risks related to potential delays or failures in development, regulatory approval, launch, production and commercialization of products, risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and any other geopolitical events, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, resulting in global economic, financial and supply chain disruptions that may negatively impact Amyris' business operations and financial results or cause market volatility, risks related to Amyris' reliance on third parties particularly in the supply chain, and other risks detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Amyris, Inc.