Amyris Brand Biossance® partners With Reese Witherspoon To Accelerate Clean Beauty Movement

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc., (Nasdaq: AMRS) a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands, and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced a 5-year partnership with Reese Witherspoon as global brand ambassador for Biossance®, one of the fastest growing clean and sustainable skincare brands in the world.

Together, Reese and Biossance will partner to shape the future of clean beauty, leveraging her global leadership in the entertainment industry, and passion for education, with Biossance's unparalleled expertise in skincare efficacy, and clean beauty science.

Reese, the Biossance brand team and its industry-leading scientists will create content that is engaging and educational, empowering today's beauty community to become savvier, more health-conscious consumers. She will also develop curated and limited-edition items featuring her favorite Biossance products.

"I have always been conscious of what's being put on my skin, but after all the time I've spent on-sets throughout my career, I've learned so much," Reese Witherspoon explains. "As my knowledge has grown so has my desire to use clean and consciously created products. I not only fell in love with Biossance's products, especially their Rose Oil, but also their innovative, female-led team and their mission towards a sustainable future. My skin has never felt healthier and I'm proud to work with such a strong industry leader in sustainability and care for our planet."

"Reese is a champion of empowerment and education. Her relatability, genuine desire to learn and passion for her beliefs engages everyone she reaches," said Biossance President Catherine Gore. "We are honored to partner with her in advancing our mission toward a more sustainable future for our planet through clean beauty. Biossance continues to experience industry-leading growth and we expect our partnership with Reese to expand our global consumer awareness while continuing to improve the effectiveness of our mission forward, science-led clean beauty strategy."

About Biossance

As pioneers in clean beauty, we use our expertise to create groundbreaking, high-performance skincare powered by squalane. We do more than just make clinically proven, award-winning products. We are shaping the future of clean beauty by reinventing ingredients, creating more sustainable processes, and empowering a community of changemakers. We believe science and beauty should co-exist, with no compromise, and that consumers should never be asked to choose between the most effective products and consciously created, sustainable formulas.

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance® clean beauty skincare, Pipette® clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.amyris.com.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, No Compromise, Biossance, Pipette, and Purecane are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding Amyris's expectation of extending consumer reach and awareness, leveraging marketing investments and continuing industry leading growth in clean beauty and its plan to shape the future of clean beauty through its partnership with Reese Witherspoon. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to realizing the expected benefits of the partnership with Reese Witherspoon; potential delays or failures in development, production, and commercialization of new molecules and products; risks related to Amyris's reliance on third parties; risks related to Amyris's liquidity and ability to fund operating and capital expenses; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

