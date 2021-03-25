Amyris Delivers Record Production Of CBG For Consumer Skincare Formulations

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, announced today the achievement of another breakthrough with its production of Cannabigerol (CBG) from fermentation for consumer skincare treatment formulations.

In the first quarter Amyris achieved a new level of quality, cost and volume targets with its production run of CBG from fermentation. Amyris believes that this production run is the largest industrial-scale fermentation-based CBG by any producer to-date. The production was completed utilizing 225,000 fermenters at the facility of Amyris's Spain-based manufacturing partner.

Amyris's Lab-to-Market synthetic biology platform continues to demonstrate its capability to engineer yeast to create and produce differentiated high value products. During 2020, Amyris developed its CBG molecule from initial target to production at scale in less than nine months and realized first revenue from CBG in the fourth quarter of 2020. This year's production volume is spoken for with an expected one million retail units to be sold over the course of the next twelve months.

Amyris's CBG molecule is the latest addition to its portfolio of natural, sustainably sourced ingredients powering consumer products and contains no trace of THC (or tetrahydrocannabinol). Amyris has completed clinical studies comparing CBG to CBD (cannabidiol) validating the significant performance advantages of CBG over CBD for various skin care applications and treatments. Amyris plans to initially target its CBG towards its consumer brands formulations and a few selective consumer channel partners. Amyris owned consumer brands are among the fastest growing in the clean beauty space with high performing products that are good for our planet.

"We are very pleased with the breakthrough execution by our manufacturing team," commented John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amyris. "We continue to demonstrate market leadership in natural, sustainably sourced fermentation-based ingredients. Our proven development and production capabilities, our continued consumer sales performance and the anticipated completion of the previously communicated strategic transactions by the end of this month are expected to set us up for record performance this year."

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance® clean beauty skincare, Pipette® clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.amyris.com.

