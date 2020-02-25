Amyris Expands Distribution of PURECANE™ Packets on Amazon

Purecane is a revolutionary, zero calorie and zero glycemic natural sweetener fermented from sugarcane. For the first time, consumers can freely enjoy natural sweetness without the added calories of sugar or the noticeable aftertaste of artificial sweeteners or stevia.

"We all know the health risks associated with added sugar and artificial sweeteners and until now, the natural sweeteners left us with bitter aftertaste," said Amyris President and CEO John Melo. "We had a simple objective at Amyris — create a natural, zero calorie sweetener that tastes great. We named our product Purecane — because of its high purity and sugarcane origin. Our sweetener makes most food and drinks taste better. We don't have the impurities in sugar and other sweeteners that block the pure taste of what you're drinking and eating. This is a game changer for sweetening everything in your life and we are enjoying great acceptance by consumers and brands who are reformulating their products to help consumers live a sweet and sustainable life."

Available on Amazon and purecane.com are Purecane packets, which currently come in a 100-count box. Each packet is as sweet as one teaspoon of table sugar.

What sets Purecane apart from other sweeteners is the natural, taste-enhancing boost it gives to fresh fruit and other bright flavors. Rather than mask flavors with sweetness the way added sugar does, Purecane complements and brings out the best of flavors. Beyond the two main consumer benefits, taste and health, Purecane delivers unique environmental benefits. Purecane is a natural sweetener made from sustainable sugarcane, using one of nature's ancient processes, fermentation.

About Purecane

Pioneering sustainable sweetness through biotechnology, Amyris created a 100% plant-based sweetener that delivers the sweetest experience without the calories or artificial chemicals. Formulated with a No Compromise® approach, Amyris' sweetener uses only clean ingredients because we are committed to improving the health of people and the planet without sacrificing great taste. The product line will soon expand to include a baking sweetener, formulated to be the best-performing sweetener on the market for baked goods and cooking.

About Amyris

Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of pure, sustainable ingredients for the Health & Wellness, Clean Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris applies its exclusive, advanced technology, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence to engineer yeast, that when combined with sugarcane syrup through fermentation, is converted to highly pure molecules for specialty ingredients. Amyris manufactures sustainably-sourced ingredients at industrial scale for B2B partners and further distribution to over 3,000 of the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris stands by its No Compromise® promise that everything it makes is better for people and the planet. Amyris also owns the Biossance consumer brand – the fastest-growing, clean skincare brand in the US that delivers No Compromise beauty. More information about the company is available at www.amyris.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding future events, such as future sale of Purecane in new channels and anticipated Purecane brand growth. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to Amyris's liquidity and ability to fund operating and capital expenses, risks related to potential delays or failures in development, production and commercialization of products, risks related to Amyris's reliance on third parties, and other risks detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, Purecane, and No Compromise are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

SOURCE Amyris, Inc.

