Amyris Hosts Successful First Session Of Its Virtual Investor Mini-Series

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands, and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, successfully hosted the first session of its virtual investor mini-series themed "Delivering on the Promise of Synthetic Biology."

This first session entitled Science and Technology, Sustainable Solutions for a Healthier Planet was conducted via live webcast and teleconference yesterday, Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 1:00pm ET (10:00 am PT). The session included a business update, a technology presentation and Q&A.

The webinar was well-attended with nearly 300 people participating. Speaking on behalf of Amyris during the event were John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer; Han Kieftenbeld, Chief Financial Officer, and; Sunil Chandran, Senior Vice President, Research and Development.

Mr. Melo provided an update on strategic transactions in the pipeline, a review of the company's portfolio and color commentary regarding the "road ahead" for Amyris. Dr. Chandran followed with an in-depth overview of the power of Amyris' technology platform, its proprietary Lab-to-Market operating system using Genotype Specification Language, and the ability to use machine-learning to design, scale and commercialize molecules at an accelerated rate. The session concluded with an interactive Q&A session.

Presentation materials, a full transcript and a replay of the first virtual investor mini-series are available in the investor relations section of Amyris's website at http://investors.amyris.com.

Amyris plans to hold its second session of the investor mini-series that focuses on its Consumer portfolio during the first quarter of 2021, followed by a third session that highlights its Ingredients portfolio. Advance notice of the dates and times of those sessions will be provided.

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance™ clean beauty skincare, Pipette™ clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.amyris.com.

