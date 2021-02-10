Amyris Hosts Successful Second Session Of Its Virtual Investor Mini-Series

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands, and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, successfully hosted the second webinar in its virtual investor mini-series themed "Delivering on the Promise of Synthetic Biology."

This second webinar entitled "The Science Delivering Clean and Sustainable Consumer Products" was conducted via live webcast and teleconference yesterday, Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am PT).

The webinar was well-attended by more than 600 people. Speaking on behalf of Amyris during the event were John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer; Han Kieftenbeld, Chief Financial Officer, and a panel consisting of Daya Fields, President, Pipette and Purecane, Catherine Gore, President, Biossance, Caroline Hadfield, Chief Executive Officer, Rose Inc., and President Aprinnova, and Sheila Shekar Pollak, Chief Marketing Officer, Biossance. Also on the panel was guest Julian Reis, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SuperOrdinary.

Mr. Melo provided an update on strategic transactions in the pipeline, the company's proprietary Lab-to-Market capability creating unique ingredients for consumer products, an overview of the beauty and personal care market with a focus on the clean beauty "movement," and a review of the company's clean beauty consumer brands. The presentation was followed by the panelists highlighting the unique positioning of Amyris's brands, expected 2021 brand launches, product line extensions, channel expansion, and geographical expansion with a particular spotlight on the China market. The session concluded with an interactive Q&A session.

Presentation materials and a replay of the second virtual investor mini-series are available in the investor relations section of Amyris's website at http://investors.amyris.com.

Amyris plans to hold its third session of the investor mini-series that focuses on its Ingredients portfolio during the second quarter of 2021. Advance notice of the dates and times of the session will be provided.

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossanceâ clean beauty skincare, Pipetteâ clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.amyris.com.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, No Compromise, Biossance, Pipette, and Purecane are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

SOURCE Amyris, Inc.

