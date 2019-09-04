Amyris Launches Pipette, a Clean Baby Care Brand Delivering a Critical Need for a Growing Market

Amyris's first consumer brand, Biossance, launched in 2016 with clean, sustainable skincare products developed from cutting-edge biotechnology. Since its launch, Biossance has brought the best-performing skincare products to the market and continues to define the industry standard for clean beauty. In response to parents asking for better-performing, safer products for their babies, Amyris conceived Pipette: a new Amyris brand reinventing clean personal care for babies and moms using the fewest possible ingredients from the purest sources.

Amyris continues to disrupt the clean beauty market with Pipette, a breakthrough baby care brand that supports and nurtures skin in its most delicate state. At launch, the line includes seven products; including Shampoo & Wash, Lotion, Oil, Wipes and Balm for baby, and Belly Butter and Oil for expecting and postpartum moms. Pipette is available for purchase now online at Pipettebaby.com, and will be available in the coming weeks at buybuyBABY.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and Dermstore.com as well as in-store exclusively at buybuy BABY® stores nationwide.

"buybuy BABY is thrilled to be the exclusive omni-channel retailer for the launch of Pipette," said Glen Cary, President of buybuy BABY. "We are the trusted destination for curated best-in-class baby products for new and expectant parents and Pipette's clean and sustainable personal care products are a fantastic addition to our assortment."

Pipette's hero ingredient is Amyris's proprietary sugarcane-derived squalane, a safe and sustainable version of squalene that baby's skin readily recognizes. Every product in the line is EWG Verified™, Leaping Bunny Approved, dermatologist tested, pediatrician approved, hypoallergenic, nontoxic, vegan, and synthetic fragrance-free.

"Pipette is raising the bar for clean baby care," stated Caroline Hadfield, President of Pipette. "Our millennial consumers are now becoming parents, and they demand a cleaner, safer option for their babies. Pipette was born from this overwhelming need for gentle, nontoxic products that scientifically work for babies' skin."

Brand partners and supporters of Pipette's mission and products include dedicated parents, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Justin Baldoni and Tamera Mowry-Housley, who are all passionate about baby products that are free from potentially harmful chemicals. This dynamic trio understands how daunting the sheer volume of information and misinformation can be when it comes to caring for babies and their skin. Huntington-Whiteley, Baldoni & Mowry-Housley will help moms and dads navigate these parenting decisions in a way that is educational and empowering.

"I'm very pleased to support the Pipette brand mission of giving parents the best-performing and safest choice when it comes to caring for their loved ones," said brand partner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. "Pipette is responding to the needs of parents who increasingly refuse to buy products that are harmful to them, their children, and our environment."

Pipette is a clean baby care brand with a mission to give every child the best start. We serve parents who strive to raise more conscious individuals while leaving behind a better planet for their children. With the same passion that led our scientists to ban over 2,000 potentially harmful ingredients from our labs and products, we've made protecting babies our goal by only using the safest, most necessary ingredients from the purest sources. With the most stringent standards of testing and safety, we create the highest quality clean formulations with sustainable packaging. Because we believe that when we make it easy for parents to take care of their little ones, we are taking care of our future and our planet. Pipettebaby.com

Amyris is the integrated renewable products company that is enabling the world's leading brands to achieve sustainable growth. Amyris applies its innovative bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules and produce specialty ingredients and consumer products. The company is delivering its No Compromise® products and services across a number of markets, including specialty and performance chemicals, flavors and fragrances, cosmetics ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. More information about the company is available at www.amyris.com.

