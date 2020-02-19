Amyris Provides Clean Beauty Business Update

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS), a global science and technology leader of pure, sustainable ingredients for the Health & Wellness, Clean Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets, today announced that its Clean Beauty business comprising Biossance, Pipette and the company's squalane ingredients business is off to much better than expected growth for 2020.

Year to date through February 18, 2020, sales through the Biossance brand's website Biossance.com have exceeded by 2X total full-first quarter of 2019 sales. In addition, of note is that over the recent holiday weekend counting Valentine's Day through President's Day, the brand's sales through the website for the four-day period exceeded website sales for the entire month of February 2019.

Along with growth for Biossance, Amyris Pipette brand sales are delivering strong week over week performance and are delivering well across Amazon.com, Walmart.com and PipetteBaby.com. At the same time, following record 2019 volume for squalane ingredients, Amyris is experiencing a record number of new brands joining Amyris in making the beauty industry clean and sustainable by using squalane as a chassis for formulating skin care products. Fiscal year 2020 will be another record year for the clean sugarcane squalane ingredients sales that are part of the Clean Beauty business. The Clean Beauty business represents much less than 50% of the company's total expected revenue for 2020.

"We expected around 150% growth for our Biossance brand this year and are tracking for over 250% year on year sales growth after the first six weeks of 2020," said John Melo, Amyris President and CEO. "This momentum in Clean Beauty overall has the potential to deliver over $130 million in sales and over $90 million in revenue with very strong gross margins for 2020 across our Clean Beauty portfolio. This is a movement that is here to stay as educated consumers choose products made and marketed by responsible brands that deliver very strong efficacy. We are very pleased with the number of brands that are joining us to clean up the beauty industry and making people's skin and our planet healthier."

Continued Melo, "We look forward to reporting our fourth quarter and 2019 results during the first half of March and sharing our outlook for 2020, as well as our plans to improve our financial results through activities already reducing our operating expenses and our cost of goods sold. This should position the company for much improved financial performance and sustainable growth to make a positive impact on the global markets we serve."

About Amyris

Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of pure, sustainable ingredients for the Health & Wellness, Clean Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris applies its exclusive, advanced technology, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence to engineer yeast, that when combined with sugarcane syrup through fermentation, is converted to highly pure molecules for specialty ingredients. Amyris manufactures sustainably-sourced ingredients at industrial scale for B2B partners and further distribution to over 3,000 of the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris stands by its No Compromise® promise that everything it makes is better for people and the planet. Amyris also owns the Biossance consumer brand – the fastest-growing, clean skincare brand in the US that delivers No Compromise beauty. More information about the company is available at www.amyris.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding anticipated growth from products sales, expected quarterly and annual sales performance of Biossance, Pipette and Clean Beauty products, anticipated Amyris product revenue and product revenue growth and Amyris' expected results of operations, financial performance and ability to reduce operating expense and cost of goods sold. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to Amyris's liquidity and ability to fund operating and capital expenses, risks related to potential delays or failures in development, production and commercialization of products, risks related to Amyris's reliance on third parties, and other risks detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, Biossance, Pipette, and No Compromise are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

SOURCE Amyris, Inc.

Related Links

http://amyris.com

