Amyris Ranked Among World's Top Social And Environmental Impact Companies By Real Leaders®️

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced it has been selected as one of the top global organizations making a positive social or environmental impact. The Real Leaders 2021 Impact Awards ranked Amyris #23 among 150 recognized companies. A special ceremony to honor the winners will be held on January 27, 2021.

Real Leaders recognizes purpose-driven companies whose products or services address social and environmental challenges and that are growing and thriving as a result of their commitment to sustainability. Amyris receives its recognition alongside other pioneering companies across a range of industries, such as Tesla, Natura, Danone, Etsy, Unilever and Patagonia.

Nominees were ranked based on their "Force For Good" score which considers 2017-2019 revenue growth rate and an overall impact score. Amyris's product-related revenue (Consumer and Ingredients excluding one-off transactions) doubled over the two-year period, demonstrating the tremendous potential of its proprietary Lab-to-Market synthetic biology platform to develop, scale and commercialize natural ingredients and sustainable products.

"For sustainability to be a difference maker for everyone on our planet, including the planet itself, it has to be mainstream. It has to be something people naturally do, feel good about doing, and because it's the first choice, not the alternative," said John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amyris. "We're honored to be recognized as a Top Impact Company and believe this award further validates our success over the past several years and that doing good for the planet and people is good business."

"These top impact companies prove that businesses can thrive by being a force for good," said Mark Van Ness, Founder of Real Leaders. "They are the Real Leaders of the New Economy."

Amyris's recognition builds on the momentum of its expanding consumer brand portfolio, including recent announcements of launching a leading haircare brand with Jonathan Van Ness, American hairdresser, television personality, podcast host, actor and author, and expanding the company's Biossance clean beauty skincare brand into the Greater China Market. Amyris also recently announced its Bonsucro Chain of Custody Certification, based on a standard that ensures that sustainability claims along the sugarcane supply chain are traceable from farmer to end user.

About Real Leaders

Real Leaders is the world's first business and sustainable leadership magazine and serves a community of visionaries, collaborating to regenerate our world. Its mission is to inspire better leaders for a better world. Real Leaders is a Certified B-Corp and signatory in the United Nations Global Compact (an advocate for achieving the global goals for sustainable development). Real Leaders positions leaders to thrive in the new economy and to inspire the future. Visit www.real-leaders.com for more information.

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossanceâ clean beauty skincare, Pipetteâ clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.amyris.com.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, No Compromise, Biossance, Pipette, and Purecane are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

