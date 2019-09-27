Amyris to Host First-Half 2019 Financial Results Teleconference on Wednesday, October 2, 2019

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq:AMRS) today announced that it will review its financial results for the first half of 2019 ended June 30, 2019 after market close on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. The company believes that it remains on track to file its required Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings by Monday, September 30.

The company is pleased to be able to hold its conference call to discuss financial results for the first half of 2019, as well as provide an update on the company's business and outlook, at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. The company will not be issuing a customary earnings release on its financial results prior to the call as the financial results for the first and second quarters of 2019 are anticipated to have been fully disclosed via the filing of required Form 10-Qs.

Conference Call:

Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

Dial-in Number:

(877) 870-4263 (U.S. & International)

Participants should ask to be joined to the Amyris, Inc. call.

Audio Webcast:

A live webcast of the call will be available online on the Amyris website. To listen via live webcast, please visit: http://investors.amyris.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.

About Amyris

Amyris is the integrated renewable products company that is enabling the world's leading brands to achieve sustainable growth. Amyris applies its innovative bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules and produce specialty ingredients and consumer products. The company is delivering its No Compromise® products and services across a number of markets, including specialty and performance chemicals, flavors and fragrances, cosmetics ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. More information about the company is available at www.amyris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the expected filing by the company of certain periodic reports with the SEC, including the timing thereof, and the related disclosure of the company's financial results for the first and second quarters of 2019. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to Amyris's ability to make such filings on its expected timeline. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

