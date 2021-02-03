Amyris to Host Second Webinar in its Virtual Investor Mini-Series

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced that it will host the second webinar in its virtual investor mini-series themed "Delivering on the Promise of Synthetic Biology".

This second webinar entitled "The Science Delivering Clean and Sustainable Consumer Products" will be conducted via live webcast and teleconference on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am PT), and will include a business update and end with a Q&A session.

The goal is to continue to educate current and prospective investors about Amyris. The virtual mini-series format is more conducive to focused engagement on individual topics of investor interest instead of the traditional half or full day events.

Amyris plans to hold a third session in the series with a focus on its Ingredients portfolio during the second quarter of 2021.

The live webcast can be accessed via the investor relations section of Amyris's website at http://investors.amyris.com. Participants can also listen by phone by dialing (888) 317-6003 in the U.S. or (412) 317-6061 outside the U.S. The conference ID for the live call is 9184736. It is recommended to dial in 15 to 20 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. For those unable to participate in the live event, a replay will be available on Amyris's website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event.

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossanceâ clean beauty skincare, Pipetteâ clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.amyris.com.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, No Compromise, Biossance, Pipette, and Purecane are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

