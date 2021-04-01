Amyris To Host Third Webinar In Its Virtual Investor Mini-Series

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced that it will host the third webinar in its virtual investor mini-series themed "Delivering on the Promise of Synthetic Biology."

This third webinar entitled "Science and Partnerships, Building Blocks for Disruptive, Natural, Sustainably Sourced Ingredients" will be conducted via live webcast and teleconference on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am PT), and will include a business update and end with a Q&A session.

Amyris hosted its first virtual investor mini-series webinar on December 15, 2020 discussing the power of its proprietary Lab-to-Market biotechnology platform and its second event on February 9, 2021 discussing the science behind Amyris's clean beauty consumer brands and the growth of the beauty and personal care market. Replays of both webcasts are available at http://investors.amyris.com.

The third webinar will focus on the roadmap for Amyris's ingredients portfolio, and address the following key questions:

How to think about the valuation of the molecules in Amyris's ingredients portfolio? Why have long-term partners, like Firmenich, recently expanded the scope and duration of R&D collaboration agreements by 15 years? How has Amyris expanded and accelerated its near-term product development pipeline? What is the full scope of the recently closed strategic transactions? An update on the pending transaction expected to close during Q2 will be provided. How is Amyris's technology and industrial production capability a competitive differentiator? This will include a review of the new Barra Bonita plant and a discussion with Amyris's Operations and Process Development leadership.

Management will be joined on the webinar by the CEO of Minerva Foods who is partnering with Amyris to lead a transition of the animal protein industry toward low carbon protein.

Live audio webcast/conference call:

Webcast: please visit http://investors.amyris.com.

Live Call: U.S. Dial-In Number: (888) 317-6003. International Dial-In Number: (412) 317-6061. Conference ID for the live call: 9184736

Please connect to the website or live call 15 minutes prior to start of the webinar to avoid connection delays. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of Amyris's website.

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance® clean beauty skincare, Pipette® clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.amyris.com.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, No Compromise, Biossance, Pipette, and Purecane are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

SOURCE Amyris, Inc.

Related Links

www.amyris.com

