Amy's Kitchen Launches New Entrée Offerings: Penne with Mushrooms & Spinach Bowl and Mole Enchiladas

Setting the stage for a year filled with innovation, the company begins rolling out new convenient, organic, and delicious meals

PETALUMA, Calif., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy's Kitchen, a national leader in organic and natural frozen food, kicks off 2024 with the introduction of two new entrées: Penne with Mushrooms & Spinach Bowl and Mole Enchiladas. Available nationwide this April 2024, these new dishes mark the beginning of an exciting year of innovation.

Responding to heartfelt consumer love letters, Amy's culinary team embarked on an extensive process to create the most delicious Penne with Mushrooms & Spinach and Mole Enchiladas recipes. The real difference at Amy's is that all of the dishes are prepared in kitchens just like they would be made at home, only in much larger pots and pans, using the highest quality, organic, non-GMO ingredients. Every recipe Amy's creates is tasted hundreds of times and when it's perfect, it is then cooked in giant pots and ovens, then frozen like how a home cook might freeze leftovers for another night.

Available now nationwide, Amy's new entrées include:

Penne with Mushrooms & Spinach Bowl - This Italian-inspired dish is a fusion of organic penne and tender spinach and sliced mushrooms. The dish starts with a roux, then is combined with a premium three-cheese blend of Aged White Cheddar, Monterey Jack, and Parmesan, and then topped with even more Parmesan. Packed with 16g of protein, this entrée is nutritious, comforting and filling.





- This Italian-inspired dish is a fusion of organic penne and tender spinach and sliced mushrooms. The dish starts with a roux, then is combined with a premium three-cheese blend of Aged White Cheddar, Monterey Jack, and Parmesan, and then topped with even more Parmesan. Packed with 16g of protein, this entrée is nutritious, comforting and filling. Mole Enchiladas – A vegetarian twist to the classic Mexican dish is made with house-made tortillas filled with a mix of veggies, Monterey Jack, and Cheddar Cheese, all crowned with Amy's wonderfully complex and flavorful Mole sauce cooked from scratch with chilies, spices and chocolate. Offering 22g of protein, this gluten-free dish fulfills mole cravings without the hassle of hours in the kitchen.

"These new products mark the beginning of an exciting year for Amy's innovation pipeline. Our Penne with Mushrooms & Spinach Bowl and Mole Enchiladas showcase how we will push culinary boundaries in 2024 and beyond with delicious organic meal options that are cooked from scratch," said Fred Scarpulla, Chief Culinary Officer at Amy's Kitchen.

The Penne with Mushrooms & Spinach Bowl and Mole Enchiladas are now available nationwide at Walmart, Meijer, and Wegmans at a suggested retail price of $6.69. To find a store near you, visit https://www.amys.com/where-to-buy or visit https://www.amys.com to learn more about Amy's assortment of products.

About Amy's Kitchen

Amy's Kitchen is an organic prepared food company and Certified B Corporation® whose purpose is to make it easy and enjoyable for everyone to eat well. The company is committed to cooking authentic great tasting food with high quality, meticulously sourced organic ingredients so consumers can enjoy them in minutes. Amy's Kitchen offers over 250 varieties of organic frozen and packaged foods, and the company is proud to offer options across gluten free, vegan, dairy free, lactose free, soy free, tree nut free, corn free, Kosher D, Kosher DE, and light in sodium categories. Amy's products are widely available in the U.S. as well as more than 11 other countries around the globe. To find Amy's products near you, please visit https://amys.com .

