Amytrx Therapeutics Welcomes Two Renowned Scientists to its Board of Directors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amytrx Therapeutics, a leading biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel therapies for dermatology and inflammation, is pleased to announce the addition of two distinguished scientists to its Board of Directors. This strategic move represents a significant step forward in the company's commitment to expanding its leadership team with experts who possess deep scientific knowledge in the field.

The newly appointed board members, Dr. Michael Howell and Dr. Satish Joshi, bring a wealth of experience and expertise to Amytrx Therapeutics. Their scientific background and business acumen will play a pivotal role in advancing the company's mission to bring innovative treatments to market, with a primary focus on AMTX-100, a groundbreaking anti-inflammatory peptide.

Dr. Michael Howell, a renowned immunologist with more than 20 years of experience in allergy, autoimmunity, dermatology, inflammatory and oncology diseases, has a distinguished record of contributions to the dermatology field. Dr. Howell has played a pivotal role in numerous clinical trials and has published extensively on topics related to dermatological and immunological conditions. He also participated in the development of many biological and small molecule drugs currently in the market or in development. His extensive knowledge of the field will be invaluable as Amytrx Therapeutics continues its journey to revolutionize care for inflammatory skin diseases.

Dr. Satish Joshi, a respected technocrat in peptide solutions with over 25 years of experience in the peptide API business, has been at the forefront of peptide product development throughout his career. His work has led to several successful strategic business initiatives in the peptide and biochemical therapeutic industry. Dr. Joshi's expertise will be instrumental as Amytrx Therapeutics strives to develop strategic partnerships that further the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammation-related conditions.

"Amytrx Therapeutics is excited to welcome Dr. Howell and Dr. Joshi to our Board of Directors," said Dr. Matthew A. Gonda, CEO of Amytrx Therapeutics. "Their exceptional scientific and business backgrounds align perfectly with our mission to bring transformative treatments to patients in need. Their contributions will be invaluable as we continue to advance our lead candidate, AMTX-100, and work towards its successful commercialization."

Amytrx Therapeutics is committed to enhancing its leadership team with scientific experts who can contribute to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies. With the addition of Dr. Michael Howell and Dr. Satish Joshi, the company is poised to strengthen its position in the dermatology and inflammation industry, bringing together skilled specialists who will drive the success of the organization.

The company's flagship product, AMTX-100, is a promising anti-inflammatory peptide that has shown great potential in preclinical and clinical studies. Amytrx Therapeutics remains dedicated to advancing AMTX-100 through clinical trials and regulatory processes, ultimately providing a new hope for patients suffering from inflammation-related disorders.

For more information about Amytrx Therapeutics and its groundbreaking work in the dermatology and inflammation industry, please visit www.amytrx.com.

Amytrx Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the first anti-inflammatory human peptide platform (AMTX-100) yielding the potential for vastly optimized, cutting-edge therapies that safely alter the course of chronic inflammation and metabolic dysfunction to prevent and treat some of the world's most debilitating diseases.

