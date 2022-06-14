AMZN ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 5, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Amazon.com, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: February 1, 2019 to April 5, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 5, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Amazon.com, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Amazon engaged in anticompetitive conduct in its private-label business practices, including giving Amazon products preference over those of its competitors and using third-party sellers' non-public data to compete with them; (ii) the foregoing exposed Amazon to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement actions; (iii) Amazon's revenues derived from its private-label business were in part the product of impermissible conduct and thus unsustainable; and (iv) as a result, the defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Amazon you have until July 5, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

For additional information about the AMZN lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

[email protected]

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

