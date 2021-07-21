An Advertising Ally for the Evolving, Data-Driven Marketplace - 'Renaissance Commerce' Elevates Digital-Ad Campaigns by Working with a Range of Cost-Effective Strategies

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renaissance Commerce recently highlighted the importance of using targeted, data-driven strategies as a core component to any successful digital marketing campaign, especially for fast growing mid-sized companies. An award-winning, full-range digital marketing agency, Renaissance Commerce brings decades of experience and is focused on helping companies evolve and grow their brands into omni-channel leaders. Specializing in the largest ad arenas – Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Walmart Connect – Renaissance Commerce moves digital advertising beyond just traditional SEO campaigns, collecting and leveraging consumer data in unique and innovative ways.

"Driving sales, increasing brand awareness, and promoting a company is an extremely nuanced process that takes expertise and experience, especially in the digital space," said Doug Darroch. "Traditional ads often take a scattershot approach – billboards, radio, television, cable and streaming services – all in the hopes of blindly reaching people with an interest in the business. Digital advertising is completely different. You can reach out to the exact customer-base you're looking for and get their attention when they're in the mood to shop. But the best part is that digital advertising is generally available for almost any ad budget."

Renaissance Commerce: Intelligent Ads That Drive Sales

Renaissance Commerce uses the most popular digital platforms to maximize a company's exposure – including online searches, website displays, and social media – while also aggregating data from across that ad spectrum to help companies evolve and shift their campaigns as needed. This comprehensive game plan includes:

Google Ads: Google Ads is the largest provider of search advertising in the digital market. Using it effectively can make a huge difference, increasing both sales and brand awareness. Fully 62% of all core search queries in the U.S. are generated by Google, while 65% of ad clicks begin with buyer intent.

About Renaissance Commerce

Renaissance Commerce is an award-winning, search engine marketing agency that provides intelligent and targeted solutions to help transform fast-growing e-commerce brands into enterprise leaders. Founded on the simple idea that digital marketing should be objective rather than subjective, accessible to any brand or entrepreneur, Renaissance Commerce harnesses the power of data, using analysis-driven approaches to help brands drive exposure and move customers to positive action.

