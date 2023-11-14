An affiliate of Centre Lane Partners Acquires the Appliances division of Instant Brands, maker of kitchen appliances consumer favorites including Instant Pot®

News provided by

Centre Lane Partners, LLC

14 Nov, 2023, 17:36 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centre Lane Partners, LLC ("Centre Lane") is pleased to announce that on November 8, 2023 an entity affiliated with Centre Lane has completed the acquisition of the Appliances Division of Instant Brands ("Instant Brands Appliances" or the "Company"), which had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on June 12, 2023.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Instant Brands Appliances designs, manufactures and markets a global portfolio of innovative and iconic consumer lifestyle brands including Instant®. The Company revolutionized the electric pressure cooker category with its Instant Pot portfolio of products.

With this transaction and recapitalization, Instant Brands Appliances is well-positioned as a strong platform with leading brands and strong customer relationships. Going forward, the Company expects to leverage its brands to bring new and exciting products to the kitchen appliances segment.

"We are delighted to be affiliated with such strong brands," stated Quinn Morgan, Managing Director of Centre Lane. "Instant Brands Appliances is well positioned to benefit from our CLP-VCF and we look forward to working with the Company to bring innovation to the kitchen appliances segment as we evolve and grow the Company's product assortment," added Mayank Singh, Managing Director of Centre Lane.

Centre Lane was advised by Jones Day and financing for the transaction was provided by MidCap Financial.

About Instant Brands Appliances

Instant Brands designs, manufactures and markets a global portfolio of innovative and iconic consumer lifestyle brands including Instant®. With people-first and purpose-driven solutions in mind, Instant Brands is reimagining how people live, eat, connect, and play inside the home—and in the spaces where people gather. The Company is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois. Today, Instant Brands' products are in millions of homes worldwide.

About Centre Lane Partners

Founded in 2007, Centre Lane Partners is a private investment firm that invests in the equity and debt of middle market companies in North America. Centre Lane employs a flexible strategy that approaches complex situations with a solutions orientation. Centre Lane has an experienced, collaborative and diverse team, and seeks to partner with strong management teams that can benefit from patient, long-term capital and Centre Lane's operational, financial and strategic expertise and support.

Media contact
Quinn Morgan
[email protected]

SOURCE Centre Lane Partners, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.