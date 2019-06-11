An Affiliate Of The DSF Group Purchases Jefferson Hills, A 1,020-Unit Apartment Community Located In Framingham, MA.

BOSTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DSF Group announced today the acquisition of Jefferson Hills Apartments located in the thriving Metro West region of Greater Boston.

The property is situated on 27 acres and consists of four six-story apartment buildings and a clubhouse. The unit mix comprises 180 studios, 551 one-bedrooms and 289 two-bedrooms.

Jefferson Hills is located on Route 9, a major east-west thoroughfare that runs from downtown Boston to the western border of New York State. Additionally, the Massachusetts Turnpike (Interstate 90) is accessible in under one minute from the property. The superior location offers immediate access to 58 million square feet of office space and 10 million square feet of retail within five miles of the property.

"This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategy of purchasing well located work force housing to which we can add value," stated Josh Solomon, DSF Group President. In the last year DSF has acquired $525.5M in multifamily properties throughout New England. "We look forward to adding Jefferson Hills to our Greater Boston portfolio," stated Solomon.

About The DSF Group

With over $3.0 billion invested in real estate since 2000, offices in Boston and Washington D.C. and decades of deep-seated experience, The DSF Group strives to create unique, award-winning properties. We acquire well located multi-family properties near transportation hubs and then reposition the properties through the implementation of well thought out renovations, amenities and technology. From development and renovations through construction and asset management, financing and design, we are hands-on operators. The steady involvement of our principals drives the results of every project we invest in. For more information please visit us at www.thedsfgroup.com.

Contact:

Gail Stabile

The DSF GROUP

781-250-5940

gstabile@dsfadvisors.com

SOURCE The DSF Group

Related Links

http://www.thedsfgroup.com

