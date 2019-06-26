An All American Patriotic Celebration In The Heart Of Downtown Fort Lauderdale
Jun 26, 2019, 10:01 ET
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, June 30th, at 10:30 AM, First Baptist Fort Lauderdale will be celebrating the Independence of our great country, as well as the freedom that we have in Jesus, our Savior, with an all American patriotic worship service.
The God & Country celebration will include live patriotic music, featuring Soloist Jackie Stressman, a military presentation of the colors, worship music brought by First Baptist's very own Choir & Orchestra, all-American treats, confetti, and pyrotechnics, for the community to enjoy.
"We are looking forward to welcoming our friends and neighbors in the Fort Lauderdale area and beyond to our God & Country- Patriotic celebration. This will be a Sunday to remember, in which families within our community will be able to celebrate the freedom of living in the greatest nation of all," said Lead Pastor, James Welch.
The God & Country – Patriotic Celebration will be held in the main Auditorium at First Baptist Fort Lauderdale.
Event Details:
Venue:
First Baptist FTL
416 N.E. 1st Street,
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Date:
Sunday Morning, June 30, 2019
Time:
10:30 AM - Doors will open at 9 AM.
This is a free event
About First Baptist Fort Lauderdale – First Baptist Fort Lauderdale is the oldest church in the Greater Fort Lauderdale area. It has been part of the South Florida landscape since 1907, even before the City of Fort Lauderdale was incorporated. Today, First Baptist Fort Lauderdale is a 7-acre landmark right in the heart of Downtown Fort Lauderdale. Over the years, it has become a multicultural church with a congregation composed of over 40 different nationalities. All our services are translated into four different languages and are broadcasted online and viewed nation-wide and around the world. For additional information, please visit www.firstbaptistftl.com
SOURCE First Baptist Fort Lauderdale
