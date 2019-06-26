An All American Patriotic Celebration In The Heart Of Downtown Fort Lauderdale

"We are looking forward to welcoming our friends and neighbors in the Fort Lauderdale area and beyond to our God & Country- Patriotic celebration. This will be a Sunday to remember, in which families within our community will be able to celebrate the freedom of living in the greatest nation of all," said Lead Pastor, James Welch.

The God & Country – Patriotic Celebration will be held in the main Auditorium at First Baptist Fort Lauderdale.

Event Details:



Venue: First Baptist FTL

416 N.E. 1st Street,

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 Date: Sunday Morning, June 30, 2019 Time: 10:30 AM - Doors will open at 9 AM. This is a free event

About First Baptist Fort Lauderdale – First Baptist Fort Lauderdale is the oldest church in the Greater Fort Lauderdale area. It has been part of the South Florida landscape since 1907, even before the City of Fort Lauderdale was incorporated. Today, First Baptist Fort Lauderdale is a 7-acre landmark right in the heart of Downtown Fort Lauderdale. Over the years, it has become a multicultural church with a congregation composed of over 40 different nationalities. All our services are translated into four different languages and are broadcasted online and viewed nation-wide and around the world. For additional information, please visit www.firstbaptistftl.com

SOURCE First Baptist Fort Lauderdale