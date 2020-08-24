An All-In-One Learning Management System for Distance Learning - Prepaze Launches Unik Platform

"We are excited to launch Unik, a one-stop technology solution for schools, especially during this time of pandemic when schools are trying to figure out the best online application that would make distance learning a comfortable experience for everyone," says Shenba Chockalingam, the Founder and CEO of Prepaze. Most of the other LMS products integrates various third-party software to bring-in additional functionality, making it a less streamlined experience for the users involved. But Unik provides a full range of convenient features and tools, including:

School admins can create classes, add students, and assign teachers to classes.

Teachers can teach online, upload and grade homework and class materials, and assign online assessments.

Students can attend virtual lessons and upload completed assignments.

Teachers can create personalize lesson plans for specific students, the entire grade, or somewhere in between.

The ability to customize the product according to the user's preferences.

Several layers of secure infrastructure that allows collection of attendance, lesson notes, contact information, teacher feedback and other data securely in one place.

"We are working with several non-profit organizations around the world to help students get free education during this pandemic when the schools are completely closed for many," says Nisha Kumar, Vice President of Operations of Ace Stem Organization, a non-profit committed to making education attainable for everyone. "Students who use Unik has limited exposure to any software for learning, yet they are finding it extremely easy to use Unik. Both the students and teachers of Ace Stem Organization appreciate its interactive abilities. Along with the video and audio capabilities, the chat window allows students to get personal attention from the teacher without disrupting the class," Nisha further adds.

"Unik will make the personalization of the classroom learning easy, allowing the administration to delegate certain tasks to the teachers while maintaining control of it," claims Shenba Chockalingam. Administrators will appreciate the ability to remain organized while ensuring everyone is on the same page, reducing the risk of dissatisfied parents. The sophisticated reports and analytics help administrators to improve their school's rankings and take the institutions to the next level.

About Prepaze and Unik

Intrigued by the unending possibilities of the internet and its role in education, Prepaze was created to spread knowledge and learning across all corners of the world. Unik, a product of Prepaze, was developed to make personalized teaching attainable for any school by offering a streamlined and a simplified user experience for the school administrators, teachers as well as the students.

SOURCE Prepaze

Related Links

https://www.prepaze.com

