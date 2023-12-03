An All Natural Ayurvedic Perfume Oil For A Sense of Calm

The Scent Guru Group Continues to Expand Its Mission To Provide Scent For Wellbeing: From Essential Awakenings® For Dementia Care, MindScent® For Speech Therapy and Scent Therapy Calm™ for Stressful Times

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scent Guru Group, is making its award-winning, 'emotion evoking' fragrance designs available by expanding its product offerings for Scent Therapy Calm, a 100% holistic, all-natural fragrance created with a Master Perfumer & Ayurvedic practitioner. Scent Therapy Calm is designed to be healing for today's age of anxiety for people of all ages and cultures.

Centuries of Ayurvedic practice are infused into the Calm fragrance known to help diminish anxiety and invoke the sense of calm with 17 natural ingredients including ginger, olibanum, sage, geranium and eucalyptus. The scent is soft, soothing, fresh and ethereal.

Scent Therapy Calm is presented as a dual-purpose roller ball perfume in two sizes to apply onto pulse points as well as onto a pocket-sized ceramic diffuser and is now packaged in an amber bottle for The Scent Guru Room Diffuser for spaces up to 500 sq. ft.

These products are currently available on our webstore and a new webstore, scenttherapies.co launching in January.

100% natural essential oil perfume

Items include the rollerball perfume oil: 9ml/ 0.30 Fl. Oz., & 5ml/0.17 fl. Oz and can be paired with the portable ceramic diffuser. A massage oil will be available in 2024

Conscientious packaging with manufacturing using renewable resources

Vegan formula also meets standards for Kosher and Halal

Available at www.thescentgurugroup.com. Prices range from $12.00 to $92.00

About The Scent Guru Group:

Ruth Sutcliffe, founder of The Scent Guru Group has been an award-winning fragrance and product designer for global corporations including multiple FIFI award-winning fragrances for celebrities & designers while working for Coty Beauty and International Flavors & Fragrances. As inventor of Essential Awakenings® Smell and Memory kits and activities for dementia care, she was recognized by the CT SBA in the InnovateHER2017 competition. Continuing her mission to elevate how scent is intrinsically healing for humankind, Ruth continued to innovate with MindScent® Smell. Discover.Connect kits used by Speech Pathologists and Educators working with people with learning and speech communication impairments such as Autism. A new website for Scent Therapy products, Scenttherapies.co will be launched in 2024.

