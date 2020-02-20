An All-Natural Cold Medicine That Really Works

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle based brand, VitaBounty was founded in 2014 with the goal of helping people incorporate whole ingredients into their diet in a fast and convenient way. Unlike traditional supplements that come in the pill form, VitaBounty's nutrient-dense powders, and immune-boosting syrup have an extremely high bioavailability, so customers get the most nutritional bang for their buck.

VitaBounty's VitaEnergy powder and VitaRenu powder have been game-changers for people who want to ensure they're getting a diet rich in fruit and vegetable nutrients but may not have time to prepare a healthy meal. The powder mixes into water or juice, and tastes more like a pleasant fruit drink than like taking vitamins. Getting a full day's serving of fruits and vegetables, as well as fiber, protein and omega-3 fatty acids, can help keep bodies healthy in the long run, and protect against degenerative disease often caused by a lack of proper nutrition.

Because immunity is the foundation of total wellness, VitaImmune was created to help with the important preventative care associated with cold and flu season. VitaImmune utilizes some of the most unique ingredient combinations on the market, working together synergistically to help bolster compromised immune systems, and maintain health. Vitabounty's founder says, "You just don't see these types of ingredients in many American products, but they've been used in traditional old-world Asian and European medicine for centuries."

One of the most potent ingredients in VitaImmune is Triple Helix Beta-Glucan derived from shiitake mushrooms. Beta-Glucan is proven to increase the body's T-Cell production and strengthen Natural Killer (or NK) cells, allowing the body to combat the root causes of cold and flu. Elderberry is also a major component of VitaImmune's impressive formula. Elderberry has been used in natural medicine for thousands of years, some of its earliest known use dates back to ancient Egypt. Elderberry flower is often used to help treat cold, flu, and sinus swelling. Elderberry syrup was a natural fit to lend potency and taste to this natural cough and cold syrup, along with Loquat Leaf. Loquat leaf has been virtually unmentioned in Western Medicine but is commonly found in a variety of traditional Asian respiratory remedies. Loquat leaf has been used for centuries to cure cough and difficulty breathing, due to illness or allergy.

Reading the list of ingredients in VitaBounty's VitaImmune evokes healing imagery botanical elements not found in other cold and flu remedies. But the real question is, does it work?

VitaBounty says their glowing customer reviews speak for themselves. But perhaps most importantly, VitaBounty's supplements come with a lowered risk of ingredient interaction for people who are already on strict medical regimes.

VitaBounty is for sale online and in stores in the United States as soon as 2020, with the goal of making good nutrition available to anyone with any schedule or dietary need.

