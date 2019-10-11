An All-New Ultra HD Decoder Now Available from Z3 Technology

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Z3 Technology, LLC, a leading provider of video encoding and decoding systems, announced today the release of the DMD-4K, a new H.265 video decoder capable of decoding resolutions up to 2160p60 through HDMI. The compact DMD-4K solves space and bandwidth constrictions for applications from industrial video to broadcast, remote monitoring and video distribution, as well as many other streaming applications.

Designed with the highest efficient video compression technology, users can save time and money by streaming their highest quality video with half the bandwidth. In addition, the decoder offers quad decode with 2x2 mosaic.

"We are excited to offer our customers a new H.265 decoder that is powerful enough to handle Ultra HD video streams, all within a compact package. The DMD-4K showcases Z3's ability to constantly deliver new technologies for our customers and is a great addition to our extensive line of ZEUS® video encoders and decoders," Aaron Caldwell, CEO, Z3 Technology said.

The DMD-4K supports H.265 and H.264 decode in resolutions up to 2160p60 and is easily controlled via the HTTP-based GUI. In addition to HDMI output, interfaces on the system also include Gigabit Ethernet and USB 3.0 for external recording. Streaming protocols supported include MPEG-2 TS, TSRTP and RTSP. Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) can be utilized by customers that want to stream over the public internet or an unreliable network. An H.265 point-to-point SRT streaming solution is available through Z3's SRT enabled encoders, such as the DME-10 and DME-20.

The DMD-4K is readily available for purchase, as an out of the box solution or as an electronics starter kit, DMD-4K-RPS. For additional support, or to learn about Z3's additional offerings email sales@z3technology.com or visit our website.

About Z3 Technology

Z3 Technology is an industry-leading, USA-based manufacturer of video encoding, OEM video modules and IP camera systems. The ZEUS product line features broadcast quality H.265/ H.264 video with products supporting resolutions up to 4K. Z3 can be contacted worldwide through our global distribution network or at our corporate office as follows:

Z3 Technology, LLC

100 N. 8th Street, Suite 250, Lincoln, NE 68508 USA

Phone: +1.402.323.0702

Website: Z3technology.com

SOURCE Z3 Technology

