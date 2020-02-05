An Alternative Solution for Golfers Suffering from Pain and Injuries

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Golf is a challenging and rewarding game for countless Americans. Unfortunately, it's also commonly a painful experience. As many continue to shy away from traditional pain products, Seven Points CBD is offering natural cannabidiol or CBD products that may be an option for people looking for natural pain relief.

Playing golf you use all your muscles and your joints get a full workout A full round of golf puts a lot of stress and strain on your body

"As an avid golfer and cyclist, I was fighting pain regularly but wanted a natural solution for pain. After seeing how CBD products improved my quality of life, I still felt there was something missing for active people like me," said Mike Banhagel, President and Founder of Seven Points CBD. "I decided to develop a high-performance line of CBD that could deliver relief and a host of other benefits for people constantly pushing their bodies to perform."

Seven Points CBD products that many athletes are using for back, elbow, knee and other pain relief include their body balms for on-the-course or post-round relief. These balms are designed to deliver relief in an easy to apply, non-greasy format, and come in lemongrass and menthol fragrances. The balms are available in 2oz jars in 500 or 1,000mg per bottle concentrations.

"Our products start with domestically produced, industrial hemp biomass which is delivered to certified pre-qualified extractors who produce the full-spectrum CBD extract used in all Seven Points products. That makes our products a pure, healthy, safe, non-psychoactive and non-addictive alternatives to traditional, over the counter and prescription pain killers," stated Mike Banhagel.

Seven Points CBD goes even further to provide testing information on each packaged product, giving consumers peace of mind that they're getting a pure product that contains only pure CBD, hemp oil and other natural ingredients.

The full line of Seven Points CBD products includes liquid tinctures, gel caps, body balms, CBD infused honey and pet tinctures.

"Seeing the damage traditional pain relievers caused people in my life, I needed a natural remedy to continue my active lifestyle. I know that my product line has been the answer for me and I hope it is for others living an active lifestyle," says Banhagel.

For more information on the entire Seven Points CBD product line and how their body balms are helping people stay in the game, go to sevenpointscbd.com or call (714) 588-2982.

About Seven Points CBD

Seven Points CBD is a producer of some of the highest quality full-spectrum CBD on the market today. Designed around providing big relief and not big pharma, Seven Points CBD was created when Founder and President Mike Banhagel decided he needed a solution for his pain that was preventing him from enjoying his active lifestyle to the fullest. Seven Points CBD produces a complete line of domestically produced, full-spectrum, industrial hemp-based CBD products including gel caps, body balms, tinctures, CBD infused honey and a product for pets. For more information on Seven Points CBD go to sevenpointscbd.com or call (714) 588-2982.

