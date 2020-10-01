An alternative to Asian furniture - European Smart Design from Poland as a new opportunity for the American market

The potential of the Polish furniture market is best evidenced by the following numbers: 6th place in the world in 2019 in terms of furniture production value, and 2 place in the world (and 1st place in Europe) in terms of furniture export value. This proves that Poland is one of the biggest players on the international furniture market. Compared to other European countries, such as Italy, Germany or France, which are better known in the United States, Polish companies offer an attractive price combined with high quality products and excellent design.

In the context of large turmoil in global supply chains, Polish furniture companies are also reliable trading partners who provide various products, including those particularly valued on the American market: RTA casegoods, solid wood and veneer assembled case goods, stationary and motion upholstery with sofa-bed and high-end design pieces. Polish furniture companies also successfully meet the expectations of American contractors, an excellent example of which is the European Smart Design from Poland project – an initiative of the Polish Chamber of Commerce of Furniture Manufacturers co-financed by the Polish National Foundation. It aims to integrate the Polish furniture industry and promote it on foreign markets, culminating with the launch of a joint Polish showroom during the largest furniture industry fair in the USA – High Point Market.

The European Smart Design from Poland project brings together seven leading Polish furniture companies: Benix, Black Red White, Gala Collezione, Raw, Szynaka Meble, Vzór and Zięta Studio. The Polish showroom will be open to visitors during the High Point Market from October 13 to 21, 2020, in 220 Elm, space #204. More information about the joint project of Polish furniture companies can be found at: http://pl.furniture/media/.

Polish showroom represented by 7 world-class furniture companies: Benix, Black Red White, Gala Collezione, Raw, Szynaka Meble, Vzor, Zieta Studio.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1295143/European_Smart_Design_Poland.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1295145/Polish_Chamber_of_Commerce_Logo.jpg

SOURCE European Smart Design from Poland