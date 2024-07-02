An American Actress is Four Times More Likely to be Tall While a Male Actor is Three Times More Likely, Based on New Research from Size Graf

New research conducted by Size Graf sheds light on the average height of actors including in the US. The results show that an actress in the US is four times more likely to be tall compared to three times likelihood for a male actor.

CLAYMONT, Del., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Actors in general seem to be taller than the general public. To gain some insight, Size Graf has performed their own research to find out the average height of actors by country along with the height distribution in the United States. The research findings revealed that actors, especially females, have a very high likelihood to be tall compared to the general population.

US Height Distrubtion of Actors

Actors are about 5 cm (2") taller than the average for both men and women. The average height of a male actor is 180.8 cm (5' 11.2") versus 175.3 cm (5' 9") for the average man. On the other hand, the average height of an actress is 166.2 cm (5' 5.4") compared to 161.3 cm (5' 3.5") for the average woman.

Another interesting observation of the research is that an American actress is four times more likely to be tall while a male actor has three times more likelihood. In other words, if we pick a random male actor and a random actress in the US, there is a higher chance for the woman to be tall.

"We wanted to know the average height of actors worldwide especially in the US including if there is a difference between men and women," says Hassan Alnassir, founder and owner of Size Graf. "Our research revealed that an actress has four times more likelihood to be tall versus three times likelihood for a male actor, which is quite interesting to know."

To read the full details of the research and learn more about the average height and height distribution of actors, check out the following link:

