An Anthem For A New Generation: "Old MacDonald Had a Farm" Gets A Makeover In Time For Women's Equality Day With The Launch Of "She-I-O"

"She-I-O" is the cornerstone of the new All Together Better initiative from Land O'Lakes, the farmer-owned cooperative that's owned and run by 1,791 farmers, many of whom are women. Land O'Lakes wanted to give a voice to the untold stories of the women who work hard to feed this nation.

Land O'Lakes pooled the talents of Americana-country-rock singer Maggie Rose and the grand dame of songwriting, Liz Rose, for the remake of "Old MacDonald Had a Farm." Some of Liz's many songwriting credits include Taylor Swift's "Fearless," Little Big Town's "Girl Crush," Carrie Underwood's "Cry Pretty" and Kenny Chesney's "Better Boat."

"'She-I-O' serves as a rallying cry for women breaking stereotypes, not just in dairy farming, but in every industry," said Maggie Rose. "I was thrilled to work with Liz Rose to rewrite the lyrics to the iconic 'Old MacDonald' song, turning it into an homage to America's hardworking women. There's beauty and strength in letting our voices be heard.

"I'm passionate about the message at the forefront of 'She-I-O,' which celebrates the power of inclusivity and the role women play in modern farming. My husband's family owns a cattle ranch in Missouri, so I've had a glimpse into what goes into putting food on our tables. Like so many of us, I grew up singing 'Old MacDonald' when I was young," said Maggie Rose. "Where you hear the lines 'on his farm' and 'he had a cow,' it's nice to finally add in the other half of the population."

But make no mistake, "She-I-O" isn't the stuff of nursery rhymes. It's an eloquent narrative for a new generation. The lyrics speak for themselves:

You know Old MacDonald had a daughter



She-I-She-I-O



Look what she does with what he taught her



She-I-She-I-O



She's got the future in her hands



She's proud her roots are where she stands

"She-I-O," which debuted on SoundCloud and will be available on iTunes beginning August 24, comes to life in a compelling music video, now streaming on Vevo and YouTube, which was directed by dynamic duo Charlotte Fassler and Dani Girdwood of Similar But Different. Authenticity was key, which is why the video features the Dotterer sisters, their cousins and their daughters, just a few of the many real-life female farmers from the Land O'Lakes farmer-owned cooperative.

Also debuting as part of the All Together Better initiative is a three-part documentary series called In Their Words, produced by The Female Farmer Project, which chronicles the personal stories of some of these Land O'Lakes farmers. With women comprising approximately one-third of all U.S. farmers, In Their Words was created to celebrate these fearless females and create a dialogue around the importance of their role in the food chain. The series is available for viewing at https://www.landolakes.com/she-i-o/.

For the All Together Better initiative, Land O'Lakes and the Land O'Lakes Foundation have also partnered with Feeding America to raise awareness around the issue of food insecurity. To honor the hardworking farmers who feed us all, Land O'Lakes will donate $1* to Feeding America for every share, tag or comment on any of the "She-I-O" music video content on Land O'Lakes social channels, as well as the "She-I-O" music track, available on SoundCloud and iTunes, up to $100,000. Consumers are also encouraged to use the hashtag #AllTogetherBetter to add their voice to the cause.

"We are excited to be rewriting history and championing female farmers and women in all industries who are breaking glass ceilings and changing stereotypes," said Anna Squibb, senior manager, integrated marketing, dairy foods retail at Land O'Lakes. "All Together Better was built on the premise of inclusion, one of the core values at Land O'Lakes. In an increasingly divided world, we want to be a unifying force, and Women's Equality Day is the perfect moment in time to spotlight that intention. We're honored to work with Maggie Rose and Liz Rose, both of whom embody the boldness, strength and grit reflective of the female farmers who make up the Land O'Lakes cooperative."

Maggie Rose has been named to YouTube's Emerging Artist and Artist in Residence 2018 programs, and Pandora named her an Artist to Watch 2018. Maggie's creative breadth and versatility sparked the first-ever partnership between Prescription Songs and Sea Gayle Music, with the two companies signing a joint-venture publishing agreement with Maggie. Her highly anticipated album Change the Whole Thing drops to AAA radio in mid-August, and is released September 21, with a corresponding tour recently announced. For more information about Maggie Rose, the album and tour dates, visit https://www.maggierosemusic.com/.

All Together Better is a multichannel campaign created by mostly female teams at The Martin Agency and Land O'Lakes that also includes :30 and :60 TV spots, print executions and custom digital content. Consumers are encouraged to use #AllTogetherBetter as a way to connect their own lives to the Land O'Lakes story. For more information, please visit https://www.landolakes.com/who-we-are/.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

About Land O'Lakes, Inc.:



Land O'Lakes, Inc., one of America's premier agribusiness and food companies, is a member-owned cooperative with industry-leading operations that span the spectrum from agricultural production to consumer foods. With 2017 annual sales of $14 billion, Land O'Lakes is one of the nation's largest cooperatives, ranking 216 on the Fortune 500. Building on a legacy of more than 96 years of operation, Land O'Lakes today operates some of the most respected brands in agribusiness and food production, including LAND O LAKES® Dairy Foods, Purina Animal Nutrition, WinField United and Land O'Lakes SUSTAIN. The company does business in all 50 states and more than 60 countries. Land O'Lakes, Inc. corporate headquarters are located in Arden Hills, Minn.

About Feeding America:



Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, they provide meals to more than 46 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger.

About Land O'Lakes' Dairy Foods business:



The Land O'Lakes Dairy Foods business makes and markets dairy-based products under such brands as LAND O LAKES, Kozy Shack and Alpine Lace. These products are found in grocery, mass and club retailers, and in restaurants, schools and healthcare facilities across the United States and Canada. Land O'Lakes is a farmer-owned cooperative, owned and run by 1,791 farmers, and has been an icon in our nation's kitchens and restaurants for more than 90 years.

Dairy Foods products, sold nationwide through retail customers, include the flagship LAND O LAKES® Butter and spreads line. Land O'Lakes' dairy products are essential ingredients in leading international consumer brands, distributed in more than 40 countries. The LAND O LAKES® Deli Cheese product line is available in more than 15 varieties. Through exclusive licensing agreements and joint ventures, the LAND O LAKES brand is also found on other top-quality retail dairy products such as milk, half and half, whipping cream, sour cream, cocoa and cappuccino mixes, and eggs.

