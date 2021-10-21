An Anthem for Global Warming and Climate Change "Do It While You Can" (DIWYC)

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the release additional language versions, the song 'Do It While You Can" (DIWYC) is perfectly placed to become an unofficial anthem for climate change awareness. DIWYC has been produced by US-based artist Brinds Will in collaboration with a worldwide cohort of translators, singers and musicians.

An ongoing project "DIWYC" is currently available in over 30 languages.

While the COP26 summit in Glasgow brings together world leaders to formulate and implement plans to protect the planet from the effects of climate change, DIWYC the catchy and emotive call to action seeks to raise attention to the very real threat posed by climate change and global warming. And, to inspire and motivate people the world over to become part of the solution.

"The borderless creation of DIWYC mirrors the global cooperation that will be required to address the grave existential threat posed by climate change," said Writer-Producer Brinds Will.

"Although the message behind this song is serious, we really hope that people will find inspiration and motivation when listening to it. Thank you all for your incredible contribution to this project. You are superstars. The work goes on," he added.

