An App that teaches you how to penetrate Belt and Road markets launches from Hong Kong

These educative resources are built in collaboration of highly experienced business organization leaders and successful local entrepreneurs, and curated by a highly acclaimed publisher in China.

Available for iOS and Android devices, the mobile app contains thousands of free to use educative resources. These resources include native business terminology and cultures, hiring practices, economic statistic and political information.

To take things further, the mobile app provides exclusive access to premium resources at USD 104 per year. Premium users will have exclusive access to hundreds of methods to carry out investment and business operations in the Belt and Road region.

These premium resources include business registration process, native business, labour laws, in depth analysis of sunrise industries and unspoken local business practices.

OBOR Edu also provides a "ready to go market" guide that helps Chinese entrepreneurs in saving valuable time and cost on market analysis and intelligence. Priced affordably, these guides include in-depth market analysis, competitor studies, business model evaluations, value chain analysis and more.

OBOR Edu is arguably the most comprehensive Belt and Road educative app in the market. OBOR Edu finely positions itself as an essential tool for all Chinese entrepreneurs in penetrating the Belt and Road markets.

