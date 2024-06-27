AN ASSURED TICKET TO PARADISE: SANDALS® BRAND SPURS REGIONAL AIRLINE BOOM

Prior to the hotel's opening in March, Caribbean Airlines offered one weekly flight, which it bumped to two in March; American Airlines offered three flights a week, which it increased to four in April following the hotel's opening and announced it will begin daily nonstop service from Miami starting in November, and in December, will introduce Saturday nonstop flight from Charlotte and New York's JFK. JetBlue, which did not serve the destination, will begin twice weekly service from New York's JFK to SVD this October.

Said Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Minister of Tourism Carlos James, "We're building out a tourism sector that is unique and amazing and air is critical to that effort. We want to welcome everyone to experience Vincy, an authentic Caribbean destination, something never seen, felt or imagined and all of it begins with making it easy for visitors to get here."

According to Gary C. Sadler, Executive Vice President of Sales & Industry Relations at Unique Vacations, an affiliate of the worldwide representative for Sandals Resorts, the increase in airlift to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and across the Caribbean where Sandals resorts are located, reflects the broader success story of "the Sandals Effect," the ability of brand Sandals to drive tourism.

"When Sandals goes to market, it brings the Caribbean along. This is critical to destination stakeholders and travel advisor partners upon whose shoulders Sandals stands as it introduces new audiences to the unique experiences and pleasures of Caribbean vacationing," said Sadler.

Delta Air Lines, which had not flown to the destination in over 15 years, began weekly service to Curaçao coinciding with the 2022 opening of Sandals Royal Curaçao , the brand's debut entrée in the Dutch Caribbean that has been credited with record-breaking tourism arrivals. Starting this November 23, Delta will significantly increase that service with daily nonstop service from Atlanta (ATL) to the destination, joining JetBlue and contributing to a year over year increase in airlift of nearly 30% from the United States.

On the heels of the 2023 opening of Sandals Dunn's River in Ocho Rios, Jamaica , American Airlines initiated the first-ever commercial flight between Ian Fleming International Airport (OCJ) in Ocho Rios and the U.S. with twice-weekly service to from Miami. It had been the vision of Sandals Resorts' founder and late chairman Gordon "Butch" Stewart to encourage international service to the airport. In recognition of his remarkable achievements and unwavering dedication to the growth of Jamaica's travel and tourism industry, the Airports Authority of Jamaica named the Departure Hall at Ian Fleming International Airport in his honor. Noting the route's success, American Airlines is expanding and will begin offering daily nonstop service starting this December.

More Service to the Caribbean

Beyond the increased capacity to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, UVI reports its airline partners have increased and will continue to increase service across the Caribbean including:

For travelers seeking to "island hop," regional Caribbean airline Sunrise Airways introduced daily (except Tuesdays) nonstop service between Antigua to St. Lucia this past May.





airline Sunrise Airways introduced daily (except Tuesdays) nonstop service between to this past May. Earlier this month, Southwest Airlines launched daily nonstop service from Orlando to Nassau, Bahamas and Providenciales, Turks and Caicos.





to and Providenciales, Turks and Caicos. Starting November 9, 2024 , American Airlines will introduce nonstop Saturday service between Philadelphia and Barbados and on December 7, 2024 , American Airlines will offer a new nonstop Saturday-only service from New York to St. Lucia starting Dec 7, 2024 .





, American Airlines will introduce nonstop Saturday service between and and on , American Airlines will offer a new nonstop Saturday-only service from to starting . Delta Air Lines will also resume daily nonstop service from Atlanta to Barbados beginning November 23, 2024 .





to beginning . Looking ahead to 2025, Delta Air Lines will add Saturday nonstop service to Antigua from New York starting January 11 .

"Robust lift to island destinations is critical and we do not take it for granted. We are full partners. Knowing that UVI will support new routes and expanded service through our promotion of Sandals in the marketplace is key," said Sadler.

The Rhythm and Blues Sale Returns

To that end, when guests book seven nights or more at select Sandals' properties including Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines , Sandals Royal Curaçao , Sandals Grande St. Lucian , and Sandals Grande Antigua , they'll get a $1,000 air credit plus $175 resort credit. The Rhythm and Blues sale is valid for bookings made through August 4, 2024, for travel through July 31, 2025. For more information, visit sandals.com.

About Sandals Resorts International

Sandals® Resorts offers the ease and refinement of the most-awarded luxury all-inclusive vacation experience in the Caribbean. With 18 beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, Curaçao, and Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, each resort reflects the design, cuisine, and unique essence of its island home. From butler service and gourmet dining to top-shelf spirits and unique suites, including the Caribbean's first Overwater Villas, Sandals Resorts creates the time and moments necessary for guests to reconnect and focus on what matters most. Celebrated for pioneering innovations that constantly evolve and elevate the all-inclusive vacation experience, Sandals Resorts has recently piloted fresh concepts such as an off-site Island Inclusive dining program that takes the all-inclusive experience beyond the resort gates – all while staying true to its Caribbean roots and showcasing the transformative link between tourism and its power to transform lives through its philanthropic arm, the Sandals Foundation. Sandals Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI) which includes family-friendly Beaches Resorts, and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information, visit www.sandals.com.

