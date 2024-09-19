An Augmented Reality Tribute to Hertz Nazaire

Cayenne Wellness Center Hosts Special Augmented Reality Exhibit at the 16th Annual SCD Educational Summit Honoring Sickle Cell Disease Champion and Artist Hertz Nazaire

TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cayenne Wellness Center is proud to announce a unique and immersive Augmented Reality (AR) experience, as part of its 16th Annual Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) Educational Summit. The exhibit, dedicated to the late Hertz Nazaire, renowned artist and advocate for the SCD movement, will take place from Thursday, September 19th to Saturday, September 21st, 2024, in Torrance, California.

A man. A box. A room of paintings. The shimmering soundscape of Curtis Mayfield playing on repeat. A surreal video montage of quiet streets, bustling parades, an artist at his studio…what is all this? It's "Mr. Nobody Cares" - a thought provoking AR experience inspired by the legacy of artist Hertz Nazaire. As visitors walk through the exhibit, they're reminded of the power that art has to create change…and of the oppressive burden that sickle cell disease continues to inflict to this very day. Mr. Nobody sits limply in his chair. Hertz Nazaire is Mr. Nobody…a champion for sickle cell disease, urging others to help make the invisible visible. And when nobody listened, he donned a cardboard box riddled with graffiti and ventured out into the world - infiltrating public spaces and becoming a piece of art himself. The story of his passing continues to serve as a sobering reminder of the need to bring more awareness to sickle cell disease. Until all of us are seen.

As a tribute to the late artist, inspired by his "Mr. Nobody Cares" persona, this exhibit has been thoughtfully crafted to honor his legacy. Original works by the artist are not featured in this exhibit. Instead, the Mr. Nobody Cares AR Exhibit has been designed to reflect the spirit of Nazaire's work through innovative technology, allowing attendees to engage with his powerful artwork and its poignant message on their mobile devices—literally bringing the experience to the palm of their hand.

The exhibit will be open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, offering a compelling glimpse into the harsh realities that individuals with Sickle Cell Disease continue to face, from prolonged hospitalizations to the stigmatization and trauma that society imposes. Hertz Nazaire, once homeless and invisible to the world, used his art to remind us that every life affected by SCD matters. His legacy challenges us to confront these ongoing travesties and fight for the dignity and recognition of all those living with SCD.

Dr. Carolyn Rowley, Executive Director of Cayenne Wellness Center, reflects on the significance of this event: "Hertz Nazaire has left an indelible mark on the SCD movement. His legacy lives on through the power of his art, which vividly captures the ongoing struggles of Sickle Cell Warriors. This experience amplifies Hertz's message, underscoring the long overdue demand for visibility and respect that extends beyond our community."

The Cayenne Wellness Center's Annual Sickle Cell Disease Educational Summit spans four days and aims to comprehensively address critical aspects of sickle cell disease and trait awareness. Tailored for Sickle Cell Warriors, families, healthcare professionals, educators, social workers, students, and the wider public, this summit employs lectures, discussions, and the sharing of current and future treatment approaches to enhance understanding of sickle cell disease.

As September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month, this exhibit offers a timely and unique opportunity to highlight the ongoing fight for dignity, visibility, and care for the Sickle Cell Warrior community. The exhibit will be open to conference attendees only, making it an exclusive in-person experience available for a limited time.

For media inquiries or to schedule an in-person viewing of the exhibit, please contact 3AH 3 Apples High at 416.855.9565 x 707 or [email protected].

