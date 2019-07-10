An Easy-To-Use Line of Credit for Roofers

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roofr is excited to announce that it has partnered with Fundbox to create a more seamless way to secure business funding. Fundbox offers approved businesses access to a revolving line of credit, which businesses can now apply for right from their Roofr dashboard. With quick credit decisions and limits up to $100,000, Fundbox is the business funding solution for all of Roofr's contractors.

Fundbox's integration into the Roofr dashboard makes it easy to apply. Contractors already using the Roofr platform will select the "Finance / Loans" tab and follow the prompts to apply. If approved, contractors will be able to access their funds directly from the Roofr dashboard as soon as the next day.

Roofr loves Fundbox because they are lightning fast; contractors can sign up in seconds, and have a credit decision in under three minutes.** Fundbox is also easy to use, allowing approved contractors to simply click to draw funds. They are also fair and transparent, with no fees to apply. Contractors only pay when they draw funds. Plus, they can repay early any time and save!

Additionally, the first $100 in fees will be waived* for Roofr customers if approved!

"Running a roofing company is hard," says Richard Nelson, CEO of Roofr. "It's a capital intensive business, and roofers need access to funds in real time. We're excited to be partnering with Fundbox, which furthers our product offering while helping roofers grow their business!"

With more working capital, roofers can confidently take on more opportunities to grow their business. They can use the funds to pay for roofing materials, labor, or whatever else the business needs – so they can keep up with all the customers sent to them from Roofr.

Roofers interested in applying, click here !

**Based on the median decision time for Fundbox customers

*Customers must be approved to gain access to Fundbox Credit. $100 will be applied to your account if approved for Fundbox Credit before July 31st, 2019. Coupon expires 90 days after registration.

