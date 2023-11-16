An Elevated Slipper Concept With Built-In Christmas Surprise: ELF x TIME Slippers Collaboration Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Beloved Holiday Film

KINNELON, N.J., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Elf, TIME Slippers and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products will soon launch limited-edition slippers inspired by Buddy the Elf's whimsical outfit. The slippers feature a stunning emerald suede upper with a yellow reindeer embossment. A clever touch to the design is a bright red feather tucked into the laces that bear Buddy the Elf's famous quote, "Treat every day like Christmas." This sentiment aligns perfectly with TIME Slippers' brand philosophy of appreciating the minutes and seconds of our lives, no matter how ordinary. Simply slip the feather off and use as holiday décor for years to come.

The collaboration merges the timeless charm of "Elf" with the innovative design of TIME Slippers. These slippers are not just a fashion item, but also a true testament to comfort, featuring a collapsible heel that offers both slip-on convenience and full support. They also have stretch laces, a soft-wool lining, and yoga mat insoles.

"We have one of the most creative teams in the world, and we're showing it off with this product," said Ryan Dougherty, Founder of TIME Slippers. "In an industry in which it's exceedingly difficult to innovate, our team produces exciting comforts that delight customers year after year. We really like to go in for challenging and innovative projects, and I think we've proven that the results are worth it when you get it right," said Dougherty, referring to the detachable feather component that serves as both Christmas décor and a style accessory. "And what better brand and property to work with than Warner Bros. Discovery and Elf? Everything we did together stems from this beautiful, beloved, hilarious film that remains relevant and cherished around the world, even after 20 years."

The ELF x TIME limited edition slippers will be available exclusively through the TIME Slippers website on November 17th. Orders will begin shipping in early December with delivery guaranteed for Christmas 2023. Only a limited quantity produced, so fans of Elf and TIME Slippers alike are encouraged to act swiftly to secure their pair of these enchanting slippers before they become a collector's item.

