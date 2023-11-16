An Emperor's Most Cherished Treasure

News provided by

China.org.cn

16 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

BEIJING, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on an emperor's most cherished treasure:

Fine, crisp and translucent. Many years ago, a dance between clay and fire gave rise to a tangible piece of art: porcelain.

Continue Reading
An Emperor's Most Cherished Treasure
An Emperor's Most Cherished Treasure

As a memory that can be felt with both hands, it is touchable history.

What does Emperor Qianlong's beloved treasure look like?

It's the Famille-rose Rotating Vase on Blue Ground. Its neck flanked by a pair of ear handles is rotatable. Flowers painted on it are in Western style and poems inscribed on the vase were all written by Qianlong.

Let's look at a piece of work favored by Emperor Yongzheng, who is Emperor Qianlong's father.

It is a small bowl with a diameter of only 10.3 cm. There is a painting of an orchid plant and a queer stone on one side, and a poem inscribed on the other side, with seal marks affixed to the poem. If unfurled, it would make an elegant literati painting.

So, could you tell the differences in tastes and preferences between the two emperors?

The Cultural Sit-Down with Wang Xiaohui
http://cul.china.com.cn/node_1008104.htm 

An Emperor's Most Cherished Treasure
https://www.facebook.com/chinaorgcn/videos/163484060167635/
https://twitter.com/chinaorgcn/status/1714180986538504685 

SOURCE China.org.cn

Also from this source

Qingdao West Coast New Area: Embrace the ocean breeze of high-standard opening-up

Qingdao West Coast New Area: Embrace the ocean breeze of high-standard opening-up

A news report from China.org.cn on the attractive qualities of Qingdao West Coast New Area: What "personalities" lie in a place opening up to the...

GYLD China Tour: Inviting International Youth to Explore Anhui's Remarkable Cultural Wonders and Scientific Advancements

A news report from China.org.cn: From November 9 to 12, the 2023 Global Young Leaders Dialogue (GYLD) China Tour made its way to Anhui. The event...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Art

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.