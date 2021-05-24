An Energy Boost Born Out of Necessity

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- European-based energy-boosting brand PilotsFriend created its signature beverage, Altitude, as a solution to help tired pilots stay awake in the cockpit. The pain point that the product originally aimed to address revolved around strict industry regulations and the need for a dependable energy booster. The solution proved to be a higher quality beverage than any other option on the market.

Altitude is an energy-boosting beverage that is on the rise. While the all-natural, crash-free, eco-friendly drink is popular with the public now, though, it started as a niche solution to a serious problem. In the words of the brand's parent company PilotsFriend, the drink was "born out of necessity."

The urgency stemmed from the need for pilots to actually be awake while operating a plane. This seemingly reasonable requirement to stay awake and alert can be surprisingly difficult to achieve when pilots are asked to do so during long shifts, red eyes, and back-to-back-to-back flights.

In 2003, the pressure led a group of NATO pilots to finally do something to remedy the issue. These experiences aviators knew all too well what it was like to pilot a plane when they had too much coffee in their system.

Energy drinks only exacerbated the issue, leaving them feeling dehydrated, nauseous, anxious, and jittery. To add insult to injury, the U.S. aviation sector banned aspartame for its pilots right around this same time, leaving the already stressed-out professionals with even fewer options to stay awake.

The group banded together, gathered some seed money, and put the initial capital to good use. They hired a team of bio-scientists and nutritionists who spent the next decade perfecting a precision-crafted concoction. The resulting drink helped jet pilots "achieve optimal concentration and performance, without any side effects." In other words, it gave them more energy, an added sense of clarity, and no energy crash.

On top of that, the PilotsFriend team wanted to go beyond a quality pick-me-up. They avoided artificial options, such as aspartame and synthetic taurine, like the plague. Instead, they infused the drink with a smorgasbord of healthy ingredients that helped to improve focus and nourish the body. The resulting beverage was organic, vegan, and GMO-free; made with natural ingredients; and had no preservatives or artificial flavors.

The drink was an instant hit in the brand's European home region. It has continued to gain steam for the more-than-a-decade of its existence and has recently entered the U.S. market under the Altitude label. With a firm foundation and clear momentum, Altitude looks poised to resonate strongly with a U.S. consumer base that is constantly looking for sustainable, healthy beverage solutions.

