An Energy Boost for Any Campus, Any Time

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret that an academic career can be both time-consuming and exhausting. Traditional energy drinks can provide a temporary reprieve, but students pay the price through short-term energy crashes and long-term health concerns. Cleverit Corp has attempted to address the issue by creating Orbit Coffee, an innovative product designed with the convenient delivery of long-lasting energy in mind.

The energy drink industry is booming like never before. According to Statista, the steady rise in the sale of these highly sought-out caffeinated beverages peaked at northward of 3.7 billion dollars in 2020 — in the U.S. alone.

While they may be consistently used to get through the day, the motivating factor behind the unprecedented consumption of energy drinks is hardly health-related. On the contrary, the rampant sugar and caffeine in energy drinks raise common concerns in connection with the heart, kidneys, metabolism, and even dental issues. What's more, the CDC has claimed that the drinks are particularly bad for younger bodies, specifically stating that they "can have serious health effects, particularly in children, teenagers, and young adults."

This has created the unwelcome situation in which college students are imbibing energy drinks to help them get through their studies, in spite of their unhealthy side effects. It's an issue that Cleverit Corp is actively working to counteract with its new product Orbit Coffee. Rather than coaxing a sugar-induced pick-me-up through a concoction of unpleasant and unrecognizable ingredients, the Italian brand has created a simple product that still manages to deliver a stellar energy boost.

Orbit Coffee is presented in small 0.85 ounce pouches that provide a solid 133 milligrams of caffeine. This is mixed with Maca root, an ancient Peruvian supplement that is well-known for its cognitive and physical energy-boosting effects. This unique combination, delivered in a small quantity, allows Orbit Coffee to provide a poignant energy boost that is low in calories and delivers a steady, long-lasting reservoir of energy.

Between the on-the-go convenience and the healthier ingredient combo, Cleverit Corp has created an energy solution that is uniquely suited to a college career. It is accessible, effective, and minimizes the potential health hazards that come with excessive energy drink consumption. The lack of creamers and scoops of sugar even makes it a better option than a creamy cuppa from the on-campus coffee shop. The product is a solution that is gaining traction with tired students everywhere.

About Orbit Coffee: Orbit Coffee is a product of Cleverit Corp. It is an entity that is controlled by EthicSport, a leading name in the Italian sports nutrition industry. The brand is founded on a commitment to "careful research and study of the latest findings in scient and nutrition" and is committed to providing healthy energy-boosting solutions for students, athletes, and professionals across the globe.

