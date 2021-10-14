An Entertaining and Enlightening Story About the Importance of a Local Kisaan, a Farmer, who Helps Feed Billions of People in India

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an important new picture book, Kisaan, young Simran and Sehaj share the story of their great-grandfather, a kisaan—Punjabi for farmer—and the critical role of farmers in India. In this diverse and informative book, expertly written by Dr. Simarjeet Kaur Sandhu and featuring vibrant and playful illustrations, young readers learn about India's farming culture along with its current struggles and protests.

Kisaan - Book Cover

Simran and Sehaj's great-grandfather, Maluk Singh Sandhu, owned and worked his own farmland in Haryana, India—his lifelong dream. Along with its state of Punjab, Haryana, India, is famous for its farmlands and rich agriculture where crops such as wheat, corn, oil seeds, rice, cotton, and barley are grown. Kisaans are very important in India, feeding the billions of people who depend on the food they provide.

Our great-grandfather, Maluk, taught us to be grateful for all Kisaans because the work they do gives us our food. If there were no farmers, there would be no food.

Through vivid illustrations and a spirited story, young readers and their families will delight in learning about the importance of farmers in India and what they do. The back of the book includes instructive sections such as questions to review what was learned, a glossary defining the words and terms referenced throughout the story, and a biography on the real-life Maluk Singh Sandhu. It also includes an overview of the current Farmers Protest happening in India, prompted by recently passed laws against the kisaans of India, stripping away their rights and income, leaving them in debt and in poor living circumstances.

Author Dr. Simarjeet Kaur Sandhu, "Dr. Simi," is an educator of young children. As a child who longed to read books that reflected her own background and culture, Dr. Simi was inspired to write Kisaan to help spread awareness to children about the farming culture in India and the Sikh people. Her book is also a missive to inform families and educators about the unfair conditions for farmers in India and the organizations in place to aid them. Kisaan is available now wherever books are sold.

