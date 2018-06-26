An Entire Ecosystem for eSports - Joining eSports.com: Nik Adams, Tom Villinger, iCandy

The ambitious eSports.com platform (www.esports.com) is pleased to announce two notable new additions: Nik Adams and Tom Villinger will form the Supervisory Board together with Melissa Blau. Adams is one of the pioneers of eSports, is the founder and vice president of Turtle Entertainment and held leadership positions in industry greats ESL and Twitch. Villinger is CEO of Zukunftsfonds Heilbronn and one of the familiar faces in the world of venture capital. Arne Peters, formerly in an advisory capacity, now serves as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO).

Further to the committees, eSports.com also has news to announce regarding the company structure: In addition to a new influencer platform, which was founded together with Rocket Sports in London, eSports.com acquired a 19.5 percent stake in the Asian developer iCandy and thus gains access to the large iCandy Network with millions of gamers, especially in Asia.

With Fatfish Internet Group, listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, the first Asian investor has entered. Esports.com gains a strong Asian partner specializing in blockchain, crypto and gaming.

eSports.com CEO Michael Broda comments: "We are about to build the world's first global eSports platform. An entire ecosystem for eSports, with all sorts of interaction and transaction options for anyone interested in gaming. From professional to casual. The entire platform is built on blockchain technology. With Nik and Tom, with Arne as CSO, as well as the recent acquisitions, we are once again taking a major step closer to our big goal. The project is fully on schedule, and soon we will be able to announce the next steps."

About eSports.com

eSports.com aims to be the biggest eSports portal in the world. The platform will offer coaching by professionals, charity tournaments supported by celebrities, comprehensive statistic data, live coverage and it wants to take sports journalism, in terms of eSports, on a new level. www.esports.com

