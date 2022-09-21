An Epic Novel of Espionage and Intrigue!

Delve into the world of freelance human intelligence operatives, real-life tools and techniques, and unbelievable scenarios.

ALEDO, Texas, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The human intelligence gathering activities of the Clandestine Service is vital to the survival of every nation. When an intelligence service needs to spread around its risk, supplement its own intelligence gathering capabilities, or have deniability should the mission go wrong, freelancers are called in. Mountbatten, formerly known as Percival, is one such freelancer. No one knows if Mountbatten is one person or a team of operatives, and they don't care. Mountbatten has never failed to complete a mission, and its employers believe that Mountbatten is the most professional, most successful, and most reliable freelancer on the market. Mountbatten is the only freelancer to call when the mission needs to be done right the first time.

Codename: Mountbatten

Codename: Mountbatten is an action-packed novel about the unseen world of freelance Human Intelligence operatives. The realism of this thrilling rollercoaster ride pulls you in from the start and doesn't let go. This novel is a must-read!

About The Authors:

William Speir is an award-winning author living in Texas. He spent 25 years as an executive and a management consultant, and he is an amateur historian and Civil War artillery expert. William has published fiction and non-fiction works, spanning the Action-Adventure, Historical Fiction, Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Espionage Thriller genres. Codename: Mountbatten is William's 20th published novel. For more information about William's books and book-projects, please visit his website at WilliamSpeir.com.

J. C. "Kurt" Newman is a retired U.S. Government employee living in the southeastern United States. Kurt's career includes four decades with the military and a variety of federal "alphabet" agencies—running the geographic gamut from Afghanistan through Zimbabwe. Drawing from his own experience with the clandestine service, Kurt provided much of the novel's realism. Codename: Mountbatten is Kurt's 1st published novel.

Codename: Mountbatten and William Speir's other books are available through your favorite online bookstores and Progressive Rising Phoenix Press.

