An Essential Tip on the Vertical Transportation Market for Building Owners and Property Managers

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The most common form of transportation can actually be found inside - commercial buildings, airports, hospitals, universities, residential buildings and more. Millions and millions of people use elevators, escalators and lifts everyday to get from one place to another without even thinking about it. But the people who own and manage those buildings should be thinking about their vertical transportation regularly.

Vertical transportation equipment is a critical component and one of the largest assets in a building, which means that building owners and property managers should have a vested interest in keeping them safe. They do so by agreeing to contracts with elevator service providers for regular maintenance.

However, vertical transportation like elevators and escalators are specialized equipment, which means they must be serviced by specifically trained and licensed technicians. All vertical transportation units are required to be inspected typically once a year, if not more, based on the code requirements. As more high-rise commercial buildings and condominiums are built across the country, the increased demand has put a strain on the labor market for elevator mechanics and the elevator inspectors.

All you have to do is look at social media post and news stories about vertical transportation like elevator entrapments, injuries and preventative maintenance to see how often different news outlets, tenants, and the general public are discussing and sharing. The list is ongoing about the numerous issues buildings are having with their elevators and escalators.

An approach for building owners and property managers to make sure their equipment is safe and code-compliant, and avoid the risk of costly violation fees, repairs and potential litigation, is to establish data policies to keep vertical transportation equipment maintenance, usage, and service records themselves. In some states this is code.

Elevator monitoring software solutions like the ElevatorAppTM can track and report on maintenance aspects and code requirements of the equipment including how often the service provider is onsite, work completed, as well as next steps and reminders . It helps buildings know the status of their elevators and know they have the data to pass inspection. The Elevator Consultants a vertical transportation consulting firm brings cutting edge technology and methodologies to clients nationwide.

To find out how The Elevator Consultants and the ElevatorAppTM can help you protect your investment, visit www.theelevatorconsultant.com.

