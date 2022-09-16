Celebrating Leadership and Excellence in Fashion, Finance, and Beyond

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National nonprofit Delivering Good announces the 2022 slate of honorees for their annual gala fundraising event. The evening will celebrate leadership and excellence in fashion, finance, and philanthropy. They will be honored at An Evening of Delivering Good to be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

This year's awards and honorees include:

An Evening of Delivering Good 2022 Honorees & Host

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Stephen I. Sadove

Retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Saks Incorporated

VANGUARD AWARD

Todd Kahn

Chief Executive Officer and Brand President

Coach

IMPACT AWARD

Nicole Pullen Ross

Partner, NY Private Wealth Management Region Head, Head of Sports & Entertainment Solutions

Goldman Sachs

INNOVATION AWARD

Tackle Tomorrow

Accepted by Charles Haley, President, and Clifford Fischer, Board Chairman

The event is co-chaired by Joe Abruzzo, Delivering Good Board Member and Head of Commercial Banking, Santander and Ken Downing, Delivering Good Board Member and Creative Director at HALSTON. Downing will also serve as the host and emcee of the evening which will feature a cocktail reception followed by a dinner program focusing on purpose, recognition, and entertainment!

"It will be an exciting evening coming together this November at Cipriani 42nd Street celebrating the great work of Delivering Good," said event co-chair, Ken Downing.



"Building on the success of last year's event with powerful stories of impact, recognizing the amazing accomplishments of our honorees, while enjoying wonderful food and entertainment, it will be an inspiring evening for everyone who attends!

This promises to be an amazing night filled with fun, enjoyment and most importantly Delivering Good."

For more information about the honorees and to purchase tickets please visit our website.

About Delivering Good

Delivering Good is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers. Since 1985, Delivering Good has distributed nearly $3 billion of new clothing, home goods, toys, furniture, books, and other consumer products through its network of more than 800 community partners, offering hope, dignity and self-esteem to at-risk children, families, and individuals. By uniting retailers, manufacturers, foundations, and individuals, Delivering Good strives to help create a more equitable world where children, adults and families facing economic, medical, social, and environmental challenges have useful items needed to overcome adversity and achieve their full potential. For more information about Delivering Good, please visit Delivering-Good.org or follow @DeliveringGood on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Press Contacts:

Heather Reynolds, [email protected]

Mai Vu, 6467295969, [email protected]

SOURCE Delivering Good