"An Evening of No Barriers" Celebrates 20 Years of Impact in Golden, Colorado

Hear from history makers and barriers breakers as Erik Weihenmayer, Gretchen Evans, and Kate Sullivan take the stage for an unforgettable evening

GOLDEN, Colo., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 26, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM MT, the American Mountaineering Center in Golden, Colorado, will be the venue for a milestone celebration, "An Evening of No Barriers." The event will mark two decades of transformative impact from non-profit organization No Barriers. In what is sure to be an inspirational evening, the experience will be filled with stories of perseverance, keynote speakers, live music, adaptive climbing, and much more.

No Barriers, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering people to break through barriers, is hosting this flagship event to raise funds and establish a strong foundation for the future. Guests will have the opportunity to engage with history makers and barrier breakers, and enjoy an evening carefully curated to inspire personal growth and illuminate the organization's impact.

Keynote speakers for the evening include:

  • Erik Weihenmayer: Co-Founder of No Barriers and the first blind person to successfully summit Mount Everest.
  • Command Sergeant Major (Ret.) Gretchen Evans: No Barriers Ambassador, Founder of Team UNBROKEN, Pat Tillman Award for Service recipient.
  • Kate Sullivan: Host and Executive Producer of "To Dine For," exploring the stories and passions of extraordinary individuals.

"An Evening of No Barriers" will be a powerful event with unique features such as a video premiere with Erik Weihenmayer and Gretchen Evans, meet-and-greet opportunities with speakers and program alumni, and live music performed by the inspiring Sarah Hardwig, a talented musician who has performed on the stages of the historic Bluebird Cafe and the Listening Room in Nashville, Tennessee. Sarah herself attended the No Barriers Summit in August, making her performance at this event even more special.

Guests will also have the chance to bid on transformative experiences through an auction, enjoy hors d'oeuvres, and toast to the future with locally sourced beverages, all while supporting an organization that has transformed countless lives.

"We invite everyone to reserve their seats today and join us for "An Evening of No Barriers" as we toast to 20 years of impact and raise funds for our mission to build a brighter future for individuals facing barriers," said Pat Murray, No Barriers Executive Director.

"An Evening of No Barriers" is an opportunity to make an impact while experiencing an evening and community that celebrates the No Barriers mindset: "What's Within You Is Stronger Than What's In Your Way."

For more information and to reserve your seats, please visit https://nobarriersusa.org/eveningofnobarriers or contact [email protected].

About No Barriers:

No Barriers is a non-profit organization based in Colorado that provides transformative programs and experiences that shift mindsets, create belonging, and foster self-discovery to elevate individuals and their communities. Through a three-phase curriculum, No Barriers leads individuals through a framework so that they can embrace the belief that "What's Within You Is Stronger Than What's In Your Way." Learn more about the roadmap to overcoming adversity and building community at nobarriersusa.org.

